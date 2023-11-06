Chiefs beat Dolphins 21-14 in Frankfurt, Germany

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Miami Dolphins, 21-14.

It was the NFL’s first game played in Frankfurt and the second regular season game in Germany. The Chiefs bounced back from their loss to the Denver Broncos to become one of two AFC teams with seven wins by Week 9. The Dolphins fall to 6-3 on the season. The Fins are currently 0-3 against teams that have a winning record this season.

KC’s Imposing First Half

The Chiefs started the first game in Frankfurt with an opening drive capped off by an 11-yard passing touchdown from Patrick Mahomes to Rashee Rice. In the Dolphins first drive, Jaylen Waddle picked up a knee injury. He would return later in the next drive.

The first half saw each team combine for seven punts before the next points were scored. They came courtesy of a 17-yard passing touchdown from Mahomes to Jerick McKinnon to put the Chiefs up 14-0 with 2:31 to go in the second quarter. As if to make up for lost time, the Chiefs’ defense was able to put up more points on the board. With 33 seconds to go in the half, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa passed it to Tyreek Hill. However, Chiefs defender Trent McDuffie forced a fumble recovered by Kansas City’s Mike Edwards. He proceeds to lateral it to Bryan Cook for a 59-yard touchdown to make it 21-0 at halftime.

Miami’s Comeback Fails

The Dolphins responded in the third quarter though. The Fins cracked the scoreboard with a 31-yard passing touchdown from Tua to Cedrick Wilson Jr.. In the following KC drive, Fins defender Bradley Chubb forced a fumble which was recovered by Miami’s Zach Sieler at the KC 27. The offense capitalized on the great field position with a 13-yard run from Raheem Mostert to make it 21-14 going into the fourth quarter. The fourth quarter saw the two teams exchanging punts all the way down to the Dolphins’ final possession. Their final play on fourth-and-10 was an errant snap.

Welcome To Frankfurt

The NFL has made strides to expand its reach into the German market and this was their latest experiment. Last year, the Buccaneers and Seahawks played the first regular season game at Allianz Arena in Munich. However, this is the first time the NFL has ever played in Frankfurt. The game was played at Deutsche Bank Park, home of the city’s biggest soccer club, Eintracht Frankfurt. It was a designated Chiefs game so there was KC branding in the stadium and the crowd was majority Chiefs fans.

Both teams head into bye weeks following this trip.