Around College Football: Week 10

Share Facebook

Twitter

In Week 10 of the college football season, multiple teams denied a chance for an upset, but some, were not so lucky.

In the SEC

The SEC once again held the spot for ESPN’s College Gameday. This time, it was held in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, where the Crimson tide were hosting the Tigers of LSU.

Hey all you cool cats and kittens 😹 🐯 #CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/aAh67ZApft — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 4, 2023

No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. No. 14 LSU Tigers

The Crimson Tide have been rolling since their loss against No. 7 Texas in Week 2. As for LSU, a win against Alabama could have kept them alive in the SEC West.

Alabama’s Jalen Milroe and LSU’s Jayden Daniels were easily the MVP’s of the two squads. It was the first battle between the two and it did not disappoint. Milroe and Daniels led the passing stats for both teams, but they also led the rushing stats, and by far. Milroe rushed 20 times for 155 yards and four touchdowns. Meanwhile, Daniels rushed 11 times for 163 yards and one touchdown.

Daniels hit star wide receiver, Malik Nabers, for a 46-yard touchdown on the Tigers’ first drive to bring the score to 7-0. Milroe scored three of his four rushing touchdowns in the first half, and catapulted the Tide’s lead to 21-14. LSU and Daniels would quickly move down the field with a little over a minute on the clock before the break. Daniels found Kyren Lacy for a 26-yard touchdown to tie the game at 21.

Moving to the fourth quarter, the score was 35-28, Alabama. LSU’s Jayden Daniels first play of the quarter was interception to the Alabama defense, and that was the turning point of the game. The Alabama defense did not allow another point and it propelled the Tide offense to another score and a 42-28 victory over a SEC rival.

No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs vs. No. 12 Missouri Tigers

This would arguably be the biggest test the Bulldogs have faced all season. Missouri, who lost earlier in the season to LSU, was looking to upset the Bulldogs in Athens and claim the No. 1 position in the SEC East.

In the first half, each team recorded a touchdown and a field goal to bring the score to 10 a piece. The third quarter seemed to be all Georgia as they would go up 10 against the Tigers to put the score at 24-13. However, Missouri did not back down, and they quickly found the endzone in the beginning of the fourth quarter. While the score was 24-21, Georgia, the Bulldogs needed one more solid quarter of play to keep an undefeated record and stay atop of the SEC.

Georgia kicker Peyton Woodring scored two field goals for the Bulldogs to bring the score to 30-21 and a victory over a talented SEC rival.

In the Big 12

The Big 12 had yet another showdown. This time, it was Bedlam.

No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners vs. No. 22 Oklahoma State Cowboys

After losing last year in Norman, the Cowboys were looking to complete their revenge game against the Sooners.

Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel and Oklahoma State’s Alan Bowman both had higher than a 66% completion rate and both threw more than 300 yards. Like it usually is every year, the Bedlam game this year was a shootout. The biggest lead of the game was seven, and it came from Oklahoma State’s running back Ollie Gordon II, which was his first of two of the match.

At halftime, the score was 17-14, Oklahoma State , and both teams needed to find some defense in order to win the last Bedlam currently on the schedule. The third quarter started out with an interception thrown by Dillon Gabriel, which set up the Cowboys at their own 36-yard line. They would turn the ball over on fourth down, to set up Oklahoma for a 23- yard touchdown from Tawee Walker and a 21-17 lead in the third quarter.

Oklahoma State wouldn’t respond until the 7:59 mark of the fourth quarter. Their touchdown came from Ollie Gordon II again, and it put the Cowboys up 24-21. Both teams would record a field goal before the game was over, but the Cowboys defense came up clutch and stopped Gabriel and the Sooners on fourth down to regain possession and win the Bedlam game 27-24.