Chargers take down the Jets, 27-6

The Los Angeles Chargers dismantled the New York Jets 27-6 during Monday Night Football. The Chargers dominating win at MetLife Stadium snapped the Jets three game winning streak.

First Half Breakdown

The New York Jets were shut down at home by the Chargers both offensively and defensively. Back-to-back touchdowns for the Chargers quickly silenced the crowd at MetLife Stadium on Monday night.

The Chargers got the scoring going in the first quarter when rookie Derius Davis broke through multiple Jets defenders returning a punt 87 yards to reach the endzone for his first NFL touchdown. To add onto the scoring, later in the first Austin Ekeler made a 21-yard run to the Jets one yard line and on the next play he ran into the endzone to make it 14-0.

The Chargers defense didn’t allow for the Jets to generate anything offensively. Los Angeles forced the Jets offense to fumble four times, and the defense was able to recover three of them. The defense made it difficult for Zach Wilson as he was sacked eight times on Monday night.

Justin Herbert went 16-for-30 for only 136 yards, but his performance last night made him the fastest player in NFL history to 1,500 completions. Although Herbert and the Chargers didn’t have their best offensive performance, they didn’t have to do much to get by the Jets.

The Jets were able to get three points on the board before halftime after a 47-yard field goal from Greg Zuerlein. However, the Chargers stretched their lead back to 14 as time expired after Cameron Dicker hit a 55-yard field goal as time ran out.

Second Half

The Chargers continued to dominate in the second half.

Due to the Chargers defensive performance, the Jets only points of the night came from two field goals from Zuerlein. He made a 46 yarder in the third quarter to add three more points to the board making the score 17-6. The Chargers stretched their lead to 20-6 after a 38-yard field goal from Dicker in the 4th.

To add an explanation point to the Chargers win, Ekeler found the endzone again with three minutes left to give Los Angeles a 27-6 lead to end the game.

Next Up

The LA Chargers travel back home to host the Detroit Lions on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. The New York Jets travel to Las Vegas to face the Raiders for Sunday Night Football.