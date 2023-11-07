Magic Suffer Home Loss Against the Mavs

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Orlando Magic fell short Monday night to the Dallas Mavericks, suffering a 117-102 loss at home.

The Magic were hoping to continue their two-game winning streak after coming off a close 115-113 win against the Utah Jazz on Thursday, and managing a blowout 120-101 win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.

The Mavericks shut down any possibility of a magical celebration.

Game Recap

Magic start strong

The Mavericks were the first on the scoreboard with three-pointer from Grant Williams.

With 6:31 left in the first, the Magic’s Jalen Suggs made a three-point shot to even the game at 11-11. The rest of the quarter, both teams went back-and-forth, exchanging leads, until Goga Bitadze made a tip layup at 3:49 left, giving way for a 21-19 Magic lead.

Into the second quarter, Orlando guard Caleb Houstan converted on an open three-pointer with 10:32 left, making the game 43-29.

Cole Anthony with the crossover, Caleb Houstan with the triple pic.twitter.com/EsDMraUj3m — Magic Film & Stuff (@otown__) November 7, 2023

Eventually, the Magic reached their largest lead of 15 points. The moment came after Bitadze made a dunk with 1:38 left in the first half. The score made the score 63-48.

Orlando held on to the lead all of the second quarter.

Going into halftime the Magic were up 66-53.

:) grab a snack brb pic.twitter.com/xgyElbviIg — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) November 7, 2023

The Mavs comeback

The Mavericks came into the second half with a 8-0 run cutting the Magic’s lead to 66-61.

For most of the third, the Magic had the upper hand in the game. They managed a slight lead, until 2:48 left to play in the quarter when Josh Green gave way for the Mavs.

Green made a running layup, assisted by Kyrie Irving, giving the Mavs a 77-76 lead.

For the rest of the third, Tim Hardaway Jr. led the way for the Mavs. He scored a three-point jump shot, a driving floating bank jump shot and free throw.

The Mavericks finished the quarter with an 86-83 lead.

Fourth Quarter Shutdown

Luka Doncic solidified Dallas’s win with 9:03 left in the game when he made a step-back three-pointer, making the game 95-88.

Magic’s Paolo Banchero, Moritz Wagner and Cole Anthony tried to equalize the game, but veteran Kyrie Irving closed the game for the Mavs with a final score of 117-102.

What’s Next

The Orlando Magic travel to Mexico City to face the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday at 9:30 p.m.