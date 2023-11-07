Magic
Oct 31, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz (20) moves the ball against Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (13) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Magic Suffer Home Loss Against the Mavs

Andrea Castiblanco November 7, 2023 NBA, Orlando Magic 46 Views

The Orlando Magic fell short Monday night to the Dallas Mavericks, suffering a 117-102 loss at home.

The Magic were hoping to continue their two-game winning streak after coming off a close 115-113 win against the Utah Jazz on Thursday, and managing a blowout 120-101 win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.

The Mavericks shut down any possibility of a magical celebration.

Game Recap

Magic start strong

The Mavericks were the first on the scoreboard with three-pointer from Grant Williams.

With 6:31 left in the first, the Magic’s Jalen Suggs made a three-point shot to even the game at 11-11. The rest of the quarter, both teams went back-and-forth, exchanging leads, until Goga Bitadze made a tip layup at 3:49 left, giving way for a 21-19 Magic lead.

Into the second quarter, Orlando guard Caleb Houstan converted on an open three-pointer with 10:32 left, making the game 43-29.

Eventually, the Magic reached their largest lead of 15 points. The moment came after Bitadze made a dunk with 1:38 left in the first half. The score made the score 63-48.

Orlando held on to the lead all of the second quarter.

Going into halftime the Magic were up 66-53.

The Mavs comeback

The Mavericks came into the second half with a 8-0 run cutting the Magic’s lead to 66-61.

For most of the third, the Magic had the upper hand in the game. They managed a slight lead, until 2:48 left to play in the quarter when Josh Green gave way for the Mavs.

Green made a running layup, assisted by Kyrie Irving, giving the Mavs a 77-76 lead.

For the rest of the third, Tim Hardaway Jr. led the way for the Mavs. He scored a three-point jump shot, a driving floating bank jump shot and free throw.

The Mavericks finished the quarter with an 86-83 lead.

Fourth Quarter Shutdown

Luka Doncic solidified Dallas’s win with 9:03 left in the game when he made a step-back three-pointer, making the game 95-88.

Magic’s Paolo Banchero, Moritz Wagner and Cole Anthony tried to equalize the game, but veteran Kyrie Irving closed the game for the Mavs with a final score of 117-102.

What’s Next

The Orlando Magic travel to Mexico City to face the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday at 9:30 p.m.

About Andrea Castiblanco

