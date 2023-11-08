Both Mississippi State and Texas A&M Look to Bounce Back

Following a disheartening defeat to the Ole Miss Rebels, the Texas A&M Aggies (5-4) will take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-5) Saturday in an attempt to regain their lost ground.

The Aggies, who finished 5-7 last season and missed out on a bowl game, will go into this matchup with a chance at bowl eligibility. In the meantime, the Bulldogs will also be competing for bowl eligibility. They must win two of their final three games to have a chance to play in the playoffs.

The Aggies have been one of the better passing attacks throughout the year, ranking 37th in the nation with 270.1 passing yards per game.

Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett had some complimentary words to say about Texas A&M during his Wednesday press conference.

Planning Accordingly

With star running back Jo’Quavious Marks and quarterback Will Rogers out in their most previous game, Arnett’s offense scored in single digits for the second time this year. The first came on Oct. 21 in Fayetteville, when the Bulldogs defeated Arkansas 7-3.

Saturday, the Bulldogs fell to the Kentucky Wildcats 24-3. Quarterback Mike Wright guided the Mississippi State offense against the Wildcats, but the team only managed 218 yards of total offense: 145 passing yards and 73 rushing yards. Rogers could likely return Saturday, but Arnett has noticed the work coming from backup Chris Parson.

Parson was 6/14 for 67 yards in the Bulldogs’ battle against Kentucky.

Aggies Struggle

The Aggies had a bigger frustration at No. 10 Ole Miss on Saturday. Kicker Randy Bond’s 47-yard field goal attempt to tie the game was partially blocked, resulting in a 38-35 loss to the Rebels. The Aggies have lost three out of their last four games.

“There was a lot of character in there,” head coach Jimbo Fisher said during his press conference.

Quarterback Max Johnson’s 305 passing yards helped Fisher’s team overcome three two-touchdown deficits. Nevertheless, the Aggies’ defense gave up 518 yards of offense to the Rebels in the loss.

Keeping Track

The Bulldogs have defeated the Aggies in their last two meetings and this will be game No. 17 all-time between Mississippi State and Texas A&M.

The game is set to start at 7:30 p.m. at Kyle Field in College Station.