Manchester United Hit Bottom of Group after Loss to Copenhagen

Manchester United lost to FC Copenhagen on Wednesday, 4-3, and now sit bottom of group A. United scored the match’s first two goals, but a red card to forward Marcus Rashford affected their play. Copenhagen tied up the match at two before the end of the first half.

Seventeen-year-old Roony Bardghji scored the game-winning goal for Copenhagen to take all three points at home. Tuesday’s result continues to highlight the struggles for Manchester United so far this season. They have nine defeats in 17 matches this season, which is United’s worst start since Sir Alex Ferguson retired. In their four Champions League group-stage matches, United have just one win, which came after a miraculous penalty save by goalkeeper Andre Onana on the final shot of the game at home to Copenhagen.

9 DEFEATS in 17 matches for a club of Manchester United's status is actually a sackable offence. I hope Erik ten Hag turns this mess around immediately otherwise he too would be gone. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/6ZUdADhcay — Uncle Wilson (@iam_wilsons) November 8, 2023

Manchester United Take Control and Score Twice

Manchester United came into this match with the task of quieting the Copenhagen crowd. Before their home matchday two loss to Bayern, Copenhagen had not lost a home game in the Champions League since 2013. United responded by scoring less than three minutes into the match.

United broke down the pressure brought on by Copenhagen and Scott McTominay squared the ball for striker Rasmus Højlund for the first goal of the match. Højlund came up in the FC Copenhagen academy and made 19 appearances for them from 2020-22.

Copenhagen produced a chance in the 12th minute because United gave Rasmus Falk too much space to work with. It did not impact United, as Onana made a comfortable save to keep the game at 1-0.

In the 28th minute, Copenhagen pushed up again but put in a poor cross. United countered with three attackers against two Copenhagen defenders. Copenhagen goalkeeper Kamil Grabara made a great save on the shot from Alejandro Garnacho. However, no defender covered Højlund and he scored his second goal of the match. One minute later, Højlund had a chance at a hat trick, but Grabara made the save.

United continued to create chances and Højlund had a chance at another hat trick in the 40th minute. Despite that, the play before the scoring chance would change the whole match.

VAR Strikes Again and Copenhagen Tie the Match

In the 39th minute, Copenhagen attacked but lost the ball. Rashford attempted to shield the ball from Elias Jelert, though he stepped on Jelert. The referee never blew his whistle on the field, as Højlund went down the field for his chance a few seconds later.

The replay showed Rashford stepping on Jelert’s ankle during the play. As a result, the referee showed Rashford a red card, and United went down to ten men. That call was immediately questioned due to the controversy of the entirety of the situation.

Marcus Rashford was given a red card for this challenge. pic.twitter.com/PLveHiZwc6 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 8, 2023

Copenhagen responded almost right away after the red card. After a cross to the back post, Diogo Gonçalves directed a pass to forward Mohamed Elyounoussi, whose one-touch shot cut the deficit to one. Copenhagen continued to go for it, especially with 13 minutes of stoppage time to the end of the first half.

The attacking pressure paid off for Copenhagen, as they received a penalty after a handball by United’s Harry Maguire. Gonçalves scored the penalty to tie the match at two.

Copenhagen Wins it with Two Goals in Four Minutes

The man advantage helped Copenhagen a lot in the second half. Before, they struggled to create chances or put shots up against Onana. In the second half, Copenhagen produced a few chances, but none seemed to test Onana.

More controversy from VAR occurred in the 67th minute. United sent in a long ball that Maguire headed back off Copenhagen’s Lukas Lerager. Immediately, several United players protested for a handball call. Lerager put his arm an in unnatural position when the ball hit off him. Even though Lerager did not seem to look at the ball until late, the referee deemed it to be a penalty because of the arm’s unnatural position.

Bruno Fernandes gave Manchester United the 3-2 lead from the penalty spot. In the next 10 minutes, neither team produced a clear chance. That changed in the 83rd minute when Copenhagen tied the game.

Copenhagen swung in a corner but Lerager’s shot got blocked. They passed the ball around, waiting for space to go for goal. Falk put an inswinging ball from the edge of the box, and Lerager connected on the end of it to tie the game. It was a redemption moment for Lerager, as he scored the game-tying goal after conceding a penalty.

United tried playing the ball out from the back but were unsuccessful. Bardghji hit the ball across the goal, but Viktor Claesson could not make great contact on the ball after Onana hit it towards the middle. Copenhagen still retained possession and took the lead in the 87th minute. Substitute Nicolai Boilesen sent in a cross that landed for Bardghji, and he shot it with his left foot for the goal.

CHAOS IN COPENHAGEN!!!😱 17-YEAR-OLD ROONY BARDGHJI BREAKS MAN UTD HEARTS! pic.twitter.com/GAadxWdOxw — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 8, 2023

United pushed for one more chance with minimal time left. In the third minute of stoppage time, Maguire hit the crossbar on an outside shot. Fernandes hit a shot from outside the box, which Grabara bobbled, though he recovered. Copenhagen picked up a huge 4-3 home victory against Manchester United.

United sit bottom of the group after this match and will have to play an away match against Galatasaray in their next Champions League game. United likely need to win that match to keep their knockout stage hopes alive. Otherwise, more questions will be asked if they do not pick up a good result.

Copenhagen are second in the group due to goal difference and will face Bayern in their next group-stage match.