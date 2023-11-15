Hawthorne Set to Host Newberry in Region Semifinals

Share Facebook

The Florida high school playoff picture continues to come together under the lights, as two strong programs in the area will face off on the gridiron. In the 1 Rural Region semifinals Friday night, the Newberry Panthers will visit the Hawthorne Hornets.

A Familiar Foe

The Panthers and Hornets are no strangers to a rivalry. This season though, Hawthorne has gotten the better of the Panthers. Their first matchup of the season ended in a swift showing, with Hawthorne dominating Newberry 40-10. However, the Panthers bounced back after the loss, proceeding to win eight more games en route to another playoff appearance. Despite this, Hawthorne head coach Cornelius Ingram is not taking this match lightly.

Stick to the (Game) Plan

The Panthers are sticking to what works for them. This season, the Panthers hold a record of 9-2. Their only losses on the season came at the hands of the Hornets and a heartbreaking loss to the Williston Red Devils 24-22. Since then, Newberry has gotten their swagger back, blowing out every following team by at least 35 points. Their biggest test will come in the rematch against the Hornets with their season on the line.

Down to the Wire

As Newberry head coach Edward Johnson will attest, the key to victory is playing tough for all 48 minutes. Newberry averages almost 400 yards per game, but the Hornets also have some tricks up their sleeve. A strong rushing attack, and a star receiver in Alvon Issac, who has 16 TDs on the season, will allow the Hornets to be a thorn in the Panthers side.

The Hornets are looking to conquer back-to-back state championships. The team won their first state title in program history last season and look forward to making another postseason run. The action all goes down on Friday, when Hawthorne will host the Panthers.