Elli McKissock digs the ball in the Florida volleyball team's game against the LSU Tigers on Nov. 10. Photo courtesy of Gabriella Whisler.

Gators Volleyball On Road For Two Weekend Matchups

Emma Pastis November 17, 2023 Feature Sports News, Gators Volleyball, SEC, Volleyball 6 Views

The No. 20 Florida Gators volleyball team hits the road for two matchups this weekend: at Missouri this evening and at Fayetteville, Ark., to face the No. 10 Razorbacks on Sunday.

The Gators (16-7, 8-6 SEC) are coming off sweeps against the LSU Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide.

Matchup with Missouri

This is the only time the Gators will face the Tigers (17-9, 9-6) this season. Missouri is also coming off of a win, defeating No. 24 Auburn in four sets Sunday.

Last season, the Gators swept Missouri at home. Florida leads the all-time series against the Tigers with a 12-5 record.

Sunday in Fayetteville

Arkansas (23-4, 13-2) enters Sunday’s match with three consecutive wins under its belt. Over the past two weeks, its defeated Mississippi State, Alabama and Ole Miss.

This is the 55th time the Gators will face the Razorbacks. Florida has already faced Arkansas this season, getting swept by the Razorbacks on Oct. 29 at home. The Gators had no answer for the duo of Jillian Gillen and Maggie Cartwright, who recorded 12 kills each.

Gator Notables

After recording 15 digs in Florida’s most previous matchup with Alabama, senior libero Elli Mckissock moved up to No. 2 all-time in digs in Gators volleyball program history.

Junior Gabbi Essix also dominated the court in blocks in the team’s past two games, totaling 11 blocks against LSU and Alabama.

The match Sunday is set for 4 p.m. on the SEC Network.

