Gators Volleyball Sweeps Alabama

After defeating LSU in three sets Friday, the Gators volleyball team kept the party going Sunday night when they swept Alabama in Tuscaloosa. After a three-match losing streak, these wins are just what the Gators needed to get back on their feet.

Clean Sweep

Florida (16-7, 8-6 SEC) took set one in a close battle, and finished the set with a score of 25-23. Alabama initially held onto the lead until Florida took a timeout. The Gators were then able to take an eight point run which allowed them to get in the lead. Alabama (10-16, 0-15) came back again, until the score was tied at 18 all. From there it was neck-and-neck, but the Gators secured a win with the 2 point lead, 25-23.

The Gators started off with the lead in set 2, they held the advantage until Alabama was able to secure a 12-11 lead. The score fluctuated from here as the teams traded points. The Gators were able to then pull ahead and take the 25-20 win.

Similarly to sets one and two, the Gators took the initial lead, and held onto it until Alabama came to tie it up at 16. The score remained close, but after two kills from AC Fitzpatrick, the Gators took the two point advantage at 22-20. From there, the Gators were able to take three more to win the third set, 25-22.

Notables

The Gators move on with a record of 16-7 so far this season. AC Fitzpatrick had a standout performance as she surpassed her season high with a .517 clip. She had a total of 17 kills, right behind Kennedy Martin‘s 18. Martin has completed 10+ kills in every game so far during her freshman season.

Libero, Elli McKissock also now holds the title for second most career digs in Florida history – 1,562.

On The Road Again

The Gators hit the road again this weekend, traveling to Columbia, Missouri. They face the Missouri Tigers (17-9, 9-6) on Friday at 7:30 p.m.