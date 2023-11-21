Eagles Take Down Chiefs in Super Bowl Rematch, 21-17

Share Facebook

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 21-17 at Arrowhead Stadium in a Super Bowl 57 rematch. The Eagles (9-1) gave the Chiefs (7-3) their third loss of the season. But it took a second half comeback from Philadelphia to get it done on Monday Night Football.

Chiefs Dominating First Half

Both the Eagles and the Chiefs struggled to generate offense during their first drives. That was mostly due to strong defensive efforts on both sides. On just the second play of the game, the Eagles brought down Patrick Mahomes to force third and long and eventually a punt. It was a similar story for the Eagles on their first offensive drive. Jalen Hurts was sacked on third down which led to Kansas City getting the ball back.

However, it didn’t take long for the Chiefs offense to get going. After the three and out, the Chiefs found their first big play of the night on a 24-yard run by Isiah Pacheco. A few plays later, Mahomes found Justin Watson wide open in the end zone to get the Chiefs on the board.

The Eagles responded with a 75-yard drive. That possession was capped by a four-yard touchdown run by D’Andre Swift to even the score at seven.

The first half saw back-to-back interceptions for both quarterbacks. After Hurts was picked off by L’Jarius Sneed, the Chiefs were able to make their way down to the Eagles 15-yard line. Mahomes threw a pass into the endzone, but it was intercepted by Kevin Byard.

With 1:45 left in the half, Mahomes found Travis Kelce in the endzone to put the Chiefs on top 14-7.

Kansas City forced a three and out on the Eagles, giving Mahomes and the Chiefs offense one last drive before halftime. They were able to set up a 43-yard field goal for Harrison Butker with two seconds to play to stretch their lead to 17-7 as both teams entered the locker room.

Eagles Comeback Second Half

The Eagles defense kept the Chiefs from adding any more points to their lead in the second half. With four minutes left in the third, Hurts ran 10 yards into the endzone to put the Eagles within three.

The momentum kept growing for the Eagles in the second half. To start off the fourth quarter, the Philadelphia defense forced Kelce to fumble on the Eagles 10-yard line. Shortly after that, Hurts connected with Devonta Smith for a 41-yard pass to the Chiefs one yard line. On the next play, the Eagles ran their specialty play as Hurts was shoved into the endzone for his second touchdown of the night to put the Eagles up 21-17 with six minutes left.

The Chiefs had one last chance to take the lead with two minutes to play in the game, but multiple dropped passes made it difficult for the Chiefs to convert.

On second-and-10, Mahomes threw a deep ball to a wide-open Marquez Valdes-Scantling, but he wasn’t able to hold on. When Mahomes was asked about the decision to throw that pass, he said he didn’t have any regrets.

On the next play, Mahomes was penalized for intentional grounding which forced the Chiefs to try and convert on fourth-and-25. On their last try of the night, Mahomes threw a deep ball to Watson. That pass was broken up by the Eagles’ defense to secure the win for Philadelphia.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said it felt good to get a win against a great team in a hostile environment.

Next up

The Eagles travel back home to Philadelphia to host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The Chiefs will hit the road to face off with the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.