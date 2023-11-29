Aaron Rodgers has to be helped off the field after suffering an Achilles injury in the first quarter of Jets-Bills season opener on Sept. 11, 2023. (Getty Images/Michael Owens)

Update On Jets’ Playoff Chances and Aaron Rodgers’ Potential Return

Adrian Carmona November 29, 2023 Football, NFL 102 Views

The noise about a potential Aaron Rodgers return for the Jets has continued, but there remains one major factor for a possible comeback.

The Injury

In his Week 1 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, New York’s blockbuster acquisition tore his Achilles on just the fourth offensive play.

Rodgers underwent surgery on Sept. 11, which reportedly “went great.”

On Oct. 17, Rodgers said that he’s “way ahead of schedule” with his recovery.

After his rehab in California, the four-time MVP returned to the practice facility this week. He will continue his program under the Jets’ training staff.

A Possible Return

On Nov. 15, Jets head coach Robert Saleh did not rule out a possible comeback before the conclusion of the regular season. However, in the end, it’s up to Rodgers.

Rodgers did say on The Pat McAffee Show, however, that the two main factors on his return are how he feels and the Jets’ playoff hopes.

The  4-7 Jets are currently on a four-game skid and are coming off of a 29-6 blowout loss to the Bills.

As it stands, New York is 15th in the AFC. The Jets have less than a 1% chance of making the playoffs, according to ESPN analytics.

An official decision on a return will likely come down to their next two games at home against the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) and Houston Texans (6-5).

The Jets just activated Rodgers off of injured reserve. His 21-day practice window is officially open.

As it stands, Rodgers is said to aim for a return on Christmas Eve against the Washington Commanders.

