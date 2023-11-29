Tampa Bay Lightning Fall 3-1 To Coyotes

Share Facebook

Twitter

When you can’t score goals, it’s really difficult to win games.

Tuesday night, the Tampa Bay Lightning lost 3-1 to the Arizona Coyotes. This defeat was the back end of a back-to-back; the Bolts fell 4-1 to the Avalanche Monday.

Lightning Ain’t Striking

Tampa has really struggled these past two games putting the puck in the back of the net. For a team that is second in the lead in goals (80) and is tied for first in power-play goals (25), it’s shocking to see the Lightning having only scored twice in a couple of games.

Additionally, they should put out a missing person report for Nikita Kucherov. The NHL skating leader is second in the league in goals (15) and has not scored in the last two losses. Moving forward, Tampa needs to find Kucherov, sooner rather than later.

Quick One Two

In just six seconds after a scuffle between Travis Boyd and Tanner Jeannot, Arizona’s Michael Carcone got his night going with an absolute laser to the top right corner. The goal was assisted by Michael Kesselring and Alex Kerfoot.

After the first period ended, the Coyotes would get going again. Off of a through pass, Boyd would take it on his own and slice himself through multiple defenders to eventually score the puck past Jonas Johansson. The goalie had 22 saves on the night.

Too Much Mullett Magic

The Lightning would finally get on the board in the third with a transition goal by Brayden Point.

POETRY ON ICE pic.twitter.com/9dwMNVr0rl — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) November 29, 2023

Now being down 2-1, Tampa tried to rally back. But the man who opened the scoring would also close it. Carcone spoiled the Lightning’s surge by wrapping around defenders on the left side to get to his spot on the right. After fooling everyone with a fake pass, he would put things away with his second goal of the night.

Up Next for Lightning

Tampa will hit the ice again on Thursday night when they face the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7 p.m.