Tiger Woods Nearing Return

After 15 professional major golf championships, Tiger Woods is officially back.

The golfing world has missed the 47-year-old legend, a staple who will likely go down as one of the best to ever play the game. After withdrawing before the final round of the 2023 Masters, Woods went though surgery to fix a reaggravated ankle injury. Now, around eight months after the surgery, Woods is back on the green.

Tiger Woods has arrived. pic.twitter.com/7Cre3sEAUL — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 28, 2023

The Ankle Injury

Tiger has had a long history of injuries and setbacks in his career, with the ankle just another on the list. In his 27 year professional career, injuries have plagued Woods at a huge rate.

Tiger's full list of injuries is staggering. 😳 See all the details: https://t.co/1gXehvoALn pic.twitter.com/IEKJ0SsoGj — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) November 29, 2023

Speaking to the media, Tiger talked about how he feels.

Coming off an injury can always be scary for athletes. But in his first swings back, he looks good to go.

Brushing Off The Rust

Having such a long career, starting in 1996 as a professional, it is hard to believe Woods can be rusty. Yet, Tiger himself is wondering how badly he will be effected.

Woods admits that he may struggle with rust.

A Historic Career

Woods has had an amazing career and is a household name across the country. With 82 PGA Tour wins (tied for first all-time), 41 European Tour wins (3rd all time) and 25 other tour wins, Woods’ trophy shelf is going to need some stronger legs. Already inducted into the Golf HOF in 2021, with accomplishes such as PGA Tour Rookie of the year, 11 PGA player of the years and nine Byron Nelson awards, Woods seems to have nothing left to play for. Yet, despite all the bumps in his career’s road, he still is out competing at a high level.

Even with such a long and successful career, Tiger is facing something new in his return: doubt.

Things you thought you would never see… Tiger Woods (+8000) has the WORST odds to win the Hero World Challenge this weekend @FDSportsbook 😬 pic.twitter.com/ppkYiKzjac — Pickswise (@Pickswise) November 29, 2023

For the first time in a long time, Tiger will have to prove himself again.