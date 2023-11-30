Gators Volleyball head into NCAA Tournament

Share Facebook

The No. 20 Gators are slated in the fourth seed of the top left side in the NCAA Women’s Division 1 Volleyball Championship, meaning they are seen as top 16.

Their first matchup are the unranked Florida Gulf Coast University Eagles on Thursday. The first serve is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Exactech Arena. Furthermore, if Florida wins the game, they will play either Georgia Tech or South Alabama.

The 18-9 Gators took on the 26-6 Eagles in Sept. 2022 and won all three sets.

Injuries for Gators

If Florida wins, they most likely have a tough road ahead of them. The Gators haven’t beat a ranked team since September when they played Auburn and then lost to them two weeks later. The team has been riddled with injuries all season, but they are still killing it on the court.

All-American setter Alexis Stucky is still out for the season with an ACL and MCL tear. Outside hitter Kira Hutson is out with a shoulder injury. Also, middle blocker Anna Dixon is out with a season-ending wrist and elbow injury.

Stucky Serves 😏 Congratulations to @ for being named to the 2023 Volleyball SEC Community Service Team!#GoGators pic.twitter.com/KIiMhnMowA — Gators Volleyball (@GatorsVB) November 29, 2023

Coverage for the game starts at 6:45 on ESPN 98.1 FM/850 AM or it can be streamed on ESPN+.