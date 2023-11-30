P.K. Yonge Girls Soccer Dominates Williston

Share Facebook

Twitter

The P.K. Yonge girls soccer team defeated visiting Williston 8-0 to improve to 4-1-1 on a cold Tuesday night.

Controlled Start

The match kicked off fairly slowly, especially considering how lopsided it would become. While P.K. Yonge usually held possession, the Williston defenders held well, only allowing two shots in the first bit of the half.

Midway through the half, sophomore Paulina Cervantes broke through to open the scoring. Afterward, the Blue Wave attack was unrelenting, but couldn’t find the back of the net again. That was the case until the final minutes of the first half when Cervantes once again scored, this time rocketing it from outside the box into the top left corner to make the score 2-0.

Almost immediately after, junior Emma Mansfield made it 3-0 with a top-left strike of her own. That score would hold until the end of the first half.

Blue Wave Lay It On

It didn’t take P.K. Yonge long to open the second half with another goal, as junior Faith Hardy converted to extend the lead to 4-0.

SCORE UPDATE: The Blue Wave score yet again with a shot by #2 Faith Hardy.

P.K. Yonge 4 – 0 Williston High pic.twitter.com/FPVqvhbV96 — Isabella Rivera (@isa_rivera_) November 28, 2023

Not satisfied, the Blue Wave pushed for more, peppering the goal with shots. The Williston goalkeeper could only do so much in the face of such relentless pressure, eventually giving up the fifth goal to team captain Marleigh Schackow. Late in the game, Hardy added two more goals to get a hat trick, while Mansfield first hit the right post and then scored her second to make the final score 8-0.

SCORE UPDATE: Yet another goal for P.K. by #2 Faith Hardy.

P.K. Yonge 6 – 0 Williston pic.twitter.com/5bNffiP4EM — Isabella Rivera (@isa_rivera_) November 28, 2023

Up Next

P.K. Yonge travels to Trenton on Dec. 7. Williston (1-2) also travels to Trenton, but for a Friday match.