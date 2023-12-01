Iowa and Michigan Set to Face Off in Big Ten Championship

Share Facebook

The No. 16 Iowa Hawkeyes take on the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines in Indianapolis, Indiana, Saturday at 8 p.m. in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Iowa is coming off of a 13-10 win over Nebraska on the road. Starting quarterback Deacon Hill went 11/28 for 94 yards and recorded one touchdown on the ground. The Hawkeyes have relied on their stout defense to keep them in games. Iowa’s offense has not been impressive this season, and the unit is ranked last in every category.

Meanwhile, the Wolverines have been electric on offense this year behind their two star players in quarterback J.J. McCarthy and running back Blake Corum. McCarthy only threw for 148 yds and one touchdown in their 30-24 win over Ohio State Saturday. Corum, on the other hand, had two touchdowns and 88 rushing yards.

Unfinished Business

The Wolverines are looking for their third straight Big Ten Title. Last season, Michigan was the No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff. As elated as head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines were, it was quickly ended when TCU upset Michigan 51-45 in the semifinals last year.

Jim Harbaugh spoke with the media Monday and mentioned how his team has unfinished business.

Michigan is averaging 37.6 points per game and their defense is allowing just 10.3 points per game, which is the best in the country. Harbaugh will be returning to the sideline this weekend after being suspended for the final three regular season games.

Embracing the Underdog Role

Iowa defensive end Joe Evans spent six years defying the odds. After one season as a walk-on linebacker, Evans switched positions and earned a scholarship in 2020. Moreover, he shared the team lead in sacks in 2021 and 2022, and returned this season as a team captain, earning third-team all-conference honors.

The Hawkeyes are heavy underdogs coming into this game, as Michigan is favored by 22 points, according to ESPN. Though, Iowa has been defying odds all season, winning the Big Ten West despite losing their starting quarterback against Penn State. Additionally, they were unable to top the 20-point mark six times in their final eight games of the season.