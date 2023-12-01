P.K. Yonge Boys Soccer Team Loses Undefeated Status to Columbia

Share Facebook

P.K. Yonge’s boys soccer team was knocked down from the undefeated ranks at home Thursday by Columbia, 2-1.

This marks Columbia’s first win of the season and ends P.K. Yonge’s undefeated run at 6-1. To make matters worse for the Blue Wave, their center back defender suffered an injury.

Tough from the Start

Even though, PKY received the kickoff, Columbia (1-3-2) was quick to apply pressure and grab possession. This would set the tone for much of the game.

Columbia would quickly get the action started with a shot on goal that hit the crossbar. However, it was the Blue Wave who were able to start the scoring.

On the counterattack, PKY’s defense was able to gain possession and run the ball down the field. PKY right wing passed the ball across the box where forward Chris Zeppieri was able to make contact with a header to score in the fifth minute.

The rest of the first half was a battle for possession. Although Columbia had a majority of the possession due to weak defense from PKY, the Tigers were unable to find the back of net.

Blue Wave forwards Zeppieri and Ciaran Foley were consistent in their offense, but unable to score again. The score was still 1-0 going into halftime.

Second-Half Struggle

“Maybe we weren’t talking enough to each other, but it almost felt like our passes were going to them more than they were going to us,” defender Thomas Lewis said. “I don’t know if we connected more than five in a row.”

The second half saw more of the same dynamic. Both teams were struggling to keep possession and make decent plays. Despite a lot of opportunities for both teams, including free kicks and corners, none led to a goal.

The fans began to get riled up as fouls piled up for both teams. Some parents began to call out to the referees as the players got more aggressive.

There was finally a yellow card at about the 52-minute that led to a free kick right outside the box for PKY. Zeppieri, who took most of the free kicks and corners this game, lobbed the ball inside the box where a teammate was able to make contact but was unable to score.

The battle for possession continued as both teams grew anxious to score. The last water break approached with the score still 1-0 with PKY in the lead.

Frustrating Finish

The last 20 minutes of the game became the most intense. The Blue Wave were on the attack, but again unable to put together a goal-scoring play.

With 15 minutes left, Columbia went on a strong attack. A cross into the box and some faulty defending from Lewis, the PKY center back, resulted in a simple goal from Columbia to tie the game. The Tigers dominated possession for the rest of the game as they played with the momentum.

Later, Lewis hustled down the field as Columbia forward went on the attack. His excellent defending resulted in the ball being cleared, but left him holding his ankle on the turf.

“Their first goal I totally blame myself. I thought it was going to happen again so I sprinted back and I kinda just rolled my ankle really bad,” Lewis said.

Lewis was carried off the field by two coaches and was subbed out for Javier Blanco. Lewis could be heard yelling support for his team as a coach attended his injury.

Soon after, despite great defending by Blanco, a save by goalie Ibrahim Seck rolled out of his clutch and into the goal. Columbia had gained the lead with less than 10 minutes left.

0’ 1-2 IT’S OFF THE BAR! PK Yonge was *that* close to equalizing at the death, but it’s out! pic.twitter.com/8gPqLXeHYR — Ian Sutphin (@Ian_Sutphin) December 1, 2023

For the remaining time, PKY tried its best to attack and score. The biggest opportunity was a free kick outside the box taken by Camron Barnett, who had a good, consistent performance throughout the match. The crowd exploded as he hit the crossbar and the ball deflected down but did not cross the goal line.

In the last two minutes, the Blue Wave scrambled to try and tie the game to no avail.

Next Up

P.K. Yonge will visit Fort White High (1-3) on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. district matchup.

There are some things the team is looking to improve to keep the losses to a minimum this season both defensively and offensively.

“If we had played the space on the field better we could have easily stopped the first goal, 100,00 percent,” Lewis said. “Offensively … what we have had more success for in the past is with crosses into the box and playing a possession game up the field. I think the counterattacking strategy is not working.”