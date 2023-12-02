Triple Overtime Thriller in Saint Francis Girls Basketball win over Countryside Christian

Share Facebook

By Caroline King and Camden Nolde

The Saint Francis Catholic Wolves defeated the Countryside Christian Minutemen on Thursday night, 49-46, in three overtimes.

Going into the girls basketball game, the Wolves (3-0) had won two straight dominant games, beating their opponents by an average margin of 27 points.

Starting Off

The game started off all Minutemen (0-1) led by guard, Samantha Keith.

The Minutemen started off on a 5-0 run. However, the Wolves hit two straight 3s to put them trailing only 11-9 at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter started off much like the first with a 6-0 Minutemen run.

Then Wolves senior Alexandra Bhatia knocked down two more 3s in two straight possessions.

On the second three, Bhatia was fouled and the crowd erupted as they watched the ball go through the net.

Momentum turned toward the Wolves, but only for a little bit.

At halftime, the game was close with the Minutemen up 19-18.

Bhatia Takeover

The second half began with another two straight 3s from Bhatia to putt the Wolves ahead for their first lead of the game.

Bhatia’s dominating performance forced the Minutemen to take a timeout.

Triple Overtime Thriller

The whole game was neck-and-neck.

By the end of the fourth quarter, the teams were tied at 32.

Bhatia and Keith battled back-and-forth, leading their teams through the overtime period.

By the end of the first overtime, both teams had 38 on the scoreboard.

Then came the second overtime, which resulted in both teams only scoring four points and leaving the game tied yet again at 42 each.

The third overtime was all Wolves, as they outscored the Minutemen 7-4 for the 49-46 victory.

Up Next

The Wolves play at the Bell Bulldogs at 6 p.m. Tuesday.