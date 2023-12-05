Multiple Gators Announce Departure Through Transfer Portal

Share Facebook

Twitter

The College Football transfer portal officially opened on Monday, giving players a 30-day window to enter the portal. From Dec. 4 to Jan. 2. Players have the option to stay with their current team or try and take their talents somewhere else.

Following a 5-7 record for the Gators, 11 players announced their departures through the NCAA transfer portal as of Tuesday.

Standout Gator transfers

Former five-star safety Kamari Wilson officially entered the portal on Monday. Wilson, a 6-foot, 205-pound defensive back was a standout from IMG Academy in the 2022 recruiting class. He committed to Florida over Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M and FSU and was one of Napier’s first big signings after he was hired to be head coach for the Gators. After a successful 2022 season, making an appearance in all 13 games and adding 39 tackles and one forced fumble, the 2023 season was much different. Wilson’s playing time decreased exponentially due to two freshmen taking his spot. He was removed from Florida’s depth chart heading into Week 4, and never saw the field for the Gators after that.

To add to the list of players entering the portal, sophomore defensive lineman Chris McClellan announced his decision to transfer on Monday. McClellan, a 6-foot-3, 320-pound lineman was a top-rated prospect out of high school in 2022, being rated No. 1 in Oklahoma and No. 90 in the nation. He originally signed with Dan Mullen, and after his departure, McClellan stayed committed under Billy Napier. Throughout his career with the Gators, McClellan had 46 tackles, two sacks and one fumble recovery.

Other Gators to Enter the Portal

Jalen Farmer, Redshirt Freshman, OL.

Max Brown, Redshirt Freshman, QB.

Andrew Savaiinaea, Redshirt Freshman, TE.

Will Norman, Freshman, DL.

Caleb Douglas, Sophomore, WR.

Keenan Landry, Redshirt Sophomore, DL.

Adam Mihalek, Redshirt Sophomore, K.

Jonathon Odom, Redshirt Junior, TE.

Carlson Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore, RB

Jordan Herman, Redshirt Sophomore, OL

Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman, Sophomore, WR

Key Players entering Transfer Portal

Over 1,000 players made the decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal on Monday. One of the biggest in the group was the Ohio State starting quarterback, Kyle McCord who entered his name into the transfer portal on Monday. The junior won the starting QB role over Devin Brown, after spending his first two years as a backup. During the 2023 season, McCord led the Buckeyes to an 11-1 season, throwing for 3,170 yards, 24 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Other notable players entering transfer portal: