2023 Heisman Trophy Candidates Announced

The 2023 Heisman Trophy finalists were announced on Monday night.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. are the four players in running for the year’s most outstanding college football player.

Reason in the Running

To become a Heisman finalist, each player amazed the college football world with their high-caliber skills and impact to their respective team’s success.

Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

Daniels is looking to be the third LSU Tiger to bring home Heisman, the first since Joe Burrow’s 2019 triumph.

Daniels, in his second season at LSU, originally started at Arizona State, before transferring in 2022.

This season, the Tiger is passing for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns, and rushing 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

Nix started at Auburn for three seasons until transferring to the Ducks in Dec. 2021.

Nix, in just his second season at Oregon, already ranks third in career passing touchdowns (69), third in rushing touchdowns by a quarterback (20), fifth in passing yards (7,738) and fifth in completions (630) in the program.

This season, Nix threw for 4,145 yards and 40 TDs, while also having rushed for 228 yards.

The Duck completed 77.2% of his passes, making him second in pass completion percentage in a single season in college football history.

Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

Penix Jr. played four years at Indiana until transferring to Washington in 2022 to play for his former offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer.

This season, Penix Jr. led the Huskies to a Pac-12 title, second in the CFB rankings and the program’s second College Football Playoff appearance.

The Husky finished the regular season as the nation’s leading passer with 324.5 yards per game. In the season, Penix Jr. threw for 4,218 yards and 33 touchdowns.

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

Harrison is the only 2023 Heisman finalist that is not a transfer or a quarterback.

Joining the Ohio State football program in 2021, Harrison is in his third season for the Buckeyes. He caught 67 passes for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Aside from being in the running for the Heisman, Harrison is a finalist for the 2023 Biletnikoff Award, which is given to the top wide receiver in college football.

Harrison is also the fifth Heisman finalist from Ohio State in the past six seasons.

Announcement Ceremony

The 89th Heisman Memorial Trophy ceremony will be in New York City’s Lincoln Center on Saturday. The the winner will be announced at 8 p.m.