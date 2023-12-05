Tebow Inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame

Share Facebook

Tim Tebow, a former Florida Gators quarterback and Gator Great, will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame Tuesday night. He is the third Florida quarterback to be inducted, following Steve Spurrier and Danny Wuerffel.

Tebow Era:

Tebow is considered one of the greatest quarterbacks in Florida and college football history. He piloted the Gators to two national championship victories in 2006 and 2008. Additionally, Tebow won the Heisman Trophy in 2007, and he was named SEC Offensive Player of the Year from 2007-09. He led the team to four consecutive bowl games, including an undefeated regular season in 2009 before falling to Alabama in the SEC Championship.

🏆 Heisman Trophy winner

🏆 2x National Champion

🏆 3x SEC Offensive Player of the Year

🏆 AP CFB Player of the Year Tim Tebow is being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame 🙌 pic.twitter.com/PwCTR4XOr6 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 9, 2023

National Football Foundation Award Press Conference:

The NFF Award Press Conference started at noon, and Tebow went into his time as a student-athlete. In his speech, he mentioned the promise he made and kept to Florida Gator fans. Also, he wanted to clarify that he did not promise a Florida Gator win, but a team like no other. He was going to lead with the right attitude, effort and focus to lead the best team that could be. Even though Tebow and his team brought home two national championships, he kept his promise of a team like no other.

When asked about where on his list of achievements he would put being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, he said it’s one of the most special. He knows this honor is not just about his performance as a player and leader, but also the team’s performance. In a way, the award represents the team, coaches and the colors he was able to wear on the field. He said he is glad he can represent the Florida Gators and the team that altered Florida football history.

Bringing the stars out 🌟 Thank you to football legends and @NFFNetwork 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class inductees Reggie Bush and Tim Tebow for sharing this moment with our student-athletes!#MEACPride pic.twitter.com/FMMXz3mYUD — Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) (@MEACSports) December 5, 2023

The NFF Annual Awards is in Las Vegas and will begin at 10 p.m.