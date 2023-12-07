Youth Being Served On P.K. Yonge’s Volleyball Team

Share Facebook

BANG! The volleyball is smacked from above.

BOOM! It hits the floor with tremendous force.

“YEAH!” The crowd roars in support.

This is what a Thursday evening sounded like in the fall, in a small high school gym in Gainesville with no air conditioning, full of hopes and dreams. This is what a routine weekday evening sounded like for the P.K. Yonge varsity volleyball team. This is also a routine for young athlete Holdyn Moore.

Holdyn was born on Nov. 1, 2011. Most of her teammates were already toddlers. She began developing her volleyball skills at a young age. She now plays varsity volleyball for P.K. Yonge High School as a sixth grader.

The Blue Wave take the first set 25-6 after a kill by #10 Holdyn Moore. pic.twitter.com/PFtgf4IN7Y — Isabella Rivera (@isa_rivera_) October 17, 2023

She is the youngest on the team. As an outside hitter, Holdyn specializes in kills. She attacks the ball, smacking it into the opponent’s floor to make it unreturnable and win a point. Holdyn was ranked 9th in P.K. Yonge’s district. She is showing the potential to become a nationally ranked high school player.

Heidi Moore says her daughter has displayed maturity beyond what is expected from a young athlete.

“She seems to keep a level head,” Heidi Moore said. “On the floor, they’re always saying that they don’t see the emotion. She seems to be able to just focus on the game and not get too upset or overly excited and just play the game as she knows it.”

Young Talent

When Holdyn was born, her older sister was competing in districts for volleyball.

“Somehow, she loved it when she was born. She was just so natural at it,” Heidi Moore said.

Holdyn began playing volleyball at the Gainesville Juniors mini club. She was moved up to the regular club at only 7 years old, playing with 11- and 12-year-olds. She developed the skills and confidence at that age to encourage her parents to let her continue.

By playing volleyball, Holdyn, the youngest of four siblings, was able to make her own friends and become well-rounded.

“I admire that she’s so young and that she’s playing on a bigger team,” P.K. Yonge sophomore Summer Mandrell said. “She’s doing amazing, kicking butt. She’s doing awesome. I admire that she’s not really afraid. She’s there, she does her part.”

Blue Wave coach Enrique Wiseman met Holdyn this past summer when she came to workouts for the middle school team. It didn’t take long for Wiseman to notice Holdyn’s advanced skill in the sport.

“Instantly, there was a huge difference in level of play from her versus the other girls,” Wiseman said. “I already knew in that moment that she wouldn’t be playing middle school this season.”

Wiseman invited Holdyn to the high school tryouts. Her skill level again shone through, even against girls years older.

Producing early

“She is a coach’s dream,” Wiseman said. “Super coachable. She works hard. I appreciate her knowledge of the game at such a young age.”

It’s almost hard to tell she’s much younger than her teammates. Holdyn’s play matches their energy.

“I think I have the confidence to play well because they might be taller than me, but I feel like I can do pretty well and handle it pretty well,” she said.

The team is supportive. Throughout practice and during games, teammates celebrate her successes. They cheer every time she makes a kill and support her when it doesn’t go right.

Holdyn’s place on the team is unique and unifying, according to Mandrell.

“I feel like it makes the team more family-like and more together because there is someone, she needs a role model,” Mandrell said. “I feel like it makes the team more inclusive to everyone else around them as well.”

Stellar Stats

Holdyn’s success as a volleyball player is reflected in her stats ( MaxPreps). Holdyn has played in more than 16 sets this season with a kill percentage of 70.4%, according to the site.

As the outside hitter, she spends much of the match attempting to get some kills in. P.K. Yonge is in 3A District 3. As of Sept. 20, she was ranked 9th for kills. She is also five kills above the national average of 32. She loves the versatility and dynamic of the position.

“I like that you’re able to move around the court and not just do one thing, but you’re able to help with passing, but also do the hitting,” she said.

Wiseman trusts her to get in the game and get those kills. During their home match Sept. 28, he substituted Holdyn into the game when the Blue Wave were trailing. He instructed the setter, Trinity Jacobs, to set it to the outside and Holdyn to smack the ball. Holdyn scored multiple kills to help P.K. Yonge rally.

The P.K. Yonge coach is looking forward to Holdyn’s development in the program.

“She sets the bar high for herself,” he said. “She wants to grow in the game and she’s excited about being a leader in the future in this program.”

More Than An Athlete

Most would describe Holdyn as well rounded. Not only is she a standout volleyball player, but she is a good student and has some hobbies. She loves water activities such as swimming and boating. She also likes to travel and has a love for animals.

Her parents try to support these hobbies to help her avoid burnout.

She said she also loves to socialize with friends.

“When I’m not practicing I usually either hang out with friends.

Those closest to her describe Holdyn as intelligent and quiet.

“She’s very shy, kind of introverted. But, she’s very talented,” Mandrell said. “She’s super sweet and whenever you get to know her she’s very outgoing.”

Even though he is still getting to know her, Wiseman used similar words to describe Holdyn.

“She’s a very smart girl. She’s gonna thrive beyond volleyball,” he said.

Olympic possibilities?

There is much to look forward to in Holdyn’s volleyball career. Some of her goals include developing her volleyball skills.

“I feel like you can always get better at something. There’s no being perfect at anything,” she said.

She has given some thought to becoming a professional athlete. She told her parents she wanted to be a scholarship athlete. Her dream is to play in the Olympics.

“Which is kind of stressful for me to try to make sure that she gets the proper training and skills to be able to follow that dream,” her mother said.

To accomplish her goals, the parents have put her on a private club team in addition to high school volleyball. They are doing everything possible to help her develop her skills and reach her dream.

“She has so much potential to be whatever she wants,” Mandrell said. “She’s such a perfect well-rounded player. I see her literally going pro. I’m just so proud of her, she’s my best friend.”

Looking Toward The Future

Wiseman also sees a bright future for his young player, but he is not worried about it right now. He is focused on coaching her throughout her varsity career and developing her as a player.

“I’m letting her live her best life right now as a middle schooler,” Wiseman said. “I’m just happy she’s able to produce how she is for our varsity team.”

At 11, Holdyn has already accomplished so much.

“Honestly, if we didn’t have her this season, we’d be struggling to really put together a complete team,” Wiseman said. “But, having her and knowing that we have her for years to come really just puts the light on the program.”