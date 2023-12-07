Buchholz thrashes Eastside, Maintains Win Streak

Share Facebook

Buchholz boy’s soccer remains undefeated this season after taking down the Eastside Rams 7-0 Tuesday.

Bobcats Pounce Early

Buchholz (5-0) got out to a quick start, attacking a relaxed Rams defense which rarely pressured the Bobbats’ attackers.

Bobcats winger Carlos Cadet took full advantage, receiving a through pass that he sent into the back of the net to give Buchholz a 1-0 lead.

Cadet doubled his tally shortly after, with a third goal coming from defender Connor Colon, giving Buchholz a 3-0 lead within the first 15 minutes.

With the big lead, the Bobcats took a more defensive approach while Eastside (0-5-3) began having more chances in front of the goal.

However, midfielder Nicholas Rossi broke free and dribbled past the Rams goalkeeper to find an open goal, giving Buchholz a decisive 4-0 lead right before the end of the first half.

Keeping Rams Quiet

The second half featured more back-and-forth action, but no clear-cut chances for Eastside.

Rams starting goalkeeper Shiven Sharma went out early in the second half because of an injury, and the Bobcats took advantage of the replacement.

After a dull first 30 minutes of the half, the Bobcats closed out the match with a flurry of goals, starting with team captain and midfielder David Andrade.

The sixth goal was a penalty kick given to Cadet, who completed his scoring hat trick. A seventh goal was earned shortly after.

The rout is Buchholz’s highest tally of the season and adds another chapter to its win streak of five games.

Up Next

Buchholz looks to stay undefeated by taking on visiting Ocala Forest High (6-1) at 7 p.m. Thursday. Eastside is at P.K. Yonge (7-1) for a 7 p.m. match Friday.