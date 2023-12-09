Texas Longhorns’ Look To Prepare for CFP

Share Facebook

A scene of pure joy erupted on Sunday morning when the College Football Playoff selection committee selected the first-time contender Texas Longhorns for the No. 3 seed in the playoffs. They are set to play the No. 2 seed, Washington.

The game will be in New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl on January 1st. The winner will square off against Alabama or Michigan for the national championship.

This is a historic milestone for the Longhorns as this marks the Longhorn’s first College Football Playoff appearance in program history. Texas Head Coach, Steve Sarkisian says that the team is humbled by and excited to have secured this spot.

Texas-Humbled And Excited

Looking back at the season in passing, Texas went 12-1 overall. Their only loss was to Oklahoma mid-season in October. Texas also notably defeated Alabama in September, 34-24. Alabama currently takes the No. 4 seed in the playoff. With Texas’ No. 3 ranking in the playoffs, it is their highest ranking in team program history.

After the playoff announcement, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers spoke to the media, “Again, just truly honored to be a part of a team that works hard,” he said, “Couldn’t be more excited for this amazing opportunity.”

Stakes Are High

This is not the first time that the Longhorns will face the Washington Huskies. The teams have faced off five times, the Longhorns taking 3 wins and the Huskies with 2.

The teams last met in 2022 in the Valero Alamo Bowl where the Longhorns fell 27-20 in a tight game. The upcoming playoff game serves as a rematch of the 2022 Alamo Bowl with quarterbacks Quinn Ewers (Texas) and Heisman candidate Michael Penix Jr. (Washington).

Looking into the game to come, Washington, being the higher seed at No. 2 will take the home team bench on the west sideline, and Texas will take the visitor bench on the east sideline in the Caesars Superdome for the Sugar Bowl.

This game holds high stakes, especially for the current head coach for Texas, Steve Sarkisian who held the role as head coach for the opponent, the Washington Huskies for five years from 2009-2013.

Coach Sarkisian says he is proud of the team for having what it takes to be a “…championship caliber team, week in and week out”.