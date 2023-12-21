Gator Women’s Hoops Beats Michigan 82-65 in Jumpman Invitational

Share Facebook

The Florida’s women’s basketball team defeated Michigan, 82-65, in the Jumpman Invitational on Wednesday to move to 8-3 on the year.

This makes it a clean sweep for the Gators against Michigan in the Jumpman Invitational , as the UF men (8-3) beat the Wolverines on Tuesday, 106-101 in double-overtime at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

Close First Half

Florida came out with an aggressive man-to-man defense which led to turnovers for Michigan (9-3). Michigan struggled to knock down shots in the beginning of the game which led to a 13-2 run for Florida in the first six minutes.

Florida’s length and quickness contribute to the momentum the Gators bring. With this being said, Michigan was able to pull back with successful 3-point shooting and playmaking from Lauren Hansen. Hansen’s efforts provided life for Michigan and created offensive opportunities.

The score at the end of quarter one was 19-19. Aliyah Mathuru led Florida in the game on a 9-for-16 night good for 27 points. This spark helped keep Florida’s offense clicking, while Michigan’s shooting troubles arose again.

The Gators made eight straight shots from the field to begin the second quarter. Michigan was able to slow Florida down slightly toward the end of the half. This was thanks to aggressive defense and poor time management from the Gators.

Alberte Rimdal was able to find a rhythm with a couple of 3s in Florida’s scoring run. Michigan was able to grab rebounds but could not capitalize on many second-chance opportunities.

The Gators led at halftime 45-32.

Gators Run Away With It

Michigan seemed to start the second half with a new wind. The Wolverines were finding gaps with cuts to the basket, while Florida was missing opportunities. But Laila Reynolds gave Florida more energy with back-to-back buckets in the third period.

Another success for the Gators in the third quarter was rebounding. Florida had 12 total rebounds to Michigan’s seven and this kept the Wolverines from having second-chance opportunities.

Michigan struggled to find a groove throughout the rest of the third quarter, going just 1-for-11 from the field to end the quarter. Florida extended its lead to 20+ and maintained it throughout the rest of the game.

Toward the end of the game, both teams slowed down but Florida’s Ra Shaya Kyle completed another double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Despite being scoreless for three minutes late in the fourth period, Florida remained steady on defense and continued to lead by double digits.

Next Up

The Gators will be back in action Dec. 30 taking on Winthrop in Exactech Arena at 3:45 p.m.