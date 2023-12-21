Heat Beat Magic; Nine Game Home Winning Streak Over

Share Facebook

Twitter

With an infamous arena name coming to an end, guess that means the winning streak goes with it for the Orlando Magic.

Couldn't leave this city without going on a roller coaster 😅 #WINNING pic.twitter.com/5soooEq5FD — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 21, 2023

On Wednesday morning, the Orlando Magic unveiled the new name for the former Amway Center. After 13 years, the sports entertainment event venue on West Church Street has been renamed and is now known as the Kia Center.

A new era in the O 🪄 Introducing @TheKiaCenter! pic.twitter.com/iEvER66GBp — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) December 20, 2023

With Jimmy Butler and Kevin Love being out for the evening’s contest for the Heat and the fact that Orlando had won nine straight games at home, many in attendance believed the assumed win would be a momentous way to celebrate the rebranded arena. However, a three-point barrage by the Heat in the second quarter would silence the near sold-out crowd and would give Miami the win 115-106.

Magic ‘s Second Quarter Surrender

Coming into the game 11-1 on their turf, the Magic came out swinging. Orlando was able to put up 24 points to Miami’s 24. But the staggering statistic was the home team’s 16.7% (1-6) shooting from beyond the arc. A percentage like that served as a trailer or preview of what was later to come. Yet, the Magic were able to stay in it behind their bench outscoring Miami 9-4.

But everything would flip in the second period as the Heat had the basket as wide as the ocean and Orlando could not buy a bucket to save their franchise.

Put up a barrage of 3s in the final 3 minutes of the 2nd frame 🔥 We're 11/18 on 3PM through the first 2 quarters pic.twitter.com/DID5rt771o — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 21, 2023

Miami went EN FUEGO and ignited to hit 11 straight shots to end the half. The team from the 305 went 8 of 12 from downtown in the second quarter. Meanwhile, the Magic continued to build a house of bricks from three-point land by shooting 2 of 8 in the quarter. The Heat’s efficiency combined with the home team’s inability to take the lid off the basket, led the away team to outscore their opponents 43-26 in the quarter.

As expected, frustration was an emotion shared by all in the Magic’s locker room.

“You know, on our offensive side, the ball got stagnant,” Orlando guard Cole Anthony said. “We started holding the ball as a unit. We stopped moving it, we stopped getting good cuts. The offense just kind of went stagnant and on the defensive end, we just wouldn’t get back on defense and they’d get a three. We were constantly in scramble mode. They just kept making us pay for every bad close-out. Whatever mistake we made on the defensive end, they just took advantage of that and were able to jump out to that lead.”

I Need A Herro

Coming into the game, Miami has struggled with injuries all season long. This game was no different.

Key players like Butler and Love being out of the lineup can hurt any team. But when needed most on Wednesday night, Miami’s Tyler Herro put on his super cape and got to work.

Tyler put up 28 points (10-17 FGM, 4-5 3PM) in only his 2nd game back from injury. No signs of rust 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iZaO0JE7Oo — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 21, 2023

In just his second game back after missing some significant time off, the former Kentucky Wildcat seemed to have had no ring rust as he put up 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists against Orlando.

“The one thing you can’t discount, or underestimate, is his work ethic,” Heat coach Eric Spoelstra said. “So once he was able to start doing stuff on the court, then he starts pushing the envelope and he really starts working. He’s relentless with his work. That’s what you really have to appreciate about Tyler. This is not something that just happened with talent.”

But Herro was not the only one who stepped up to the plate. Bam Adebayo contributed in big ways with his 18 points and seven rebounds. Four out of the five guys off the Heat bench had double figures. Josh Richardson, Thomas Bryant and Duncan Robinson all had 12 points each. However, the biggest contributor out of the starting lineup was Haywood Highsmith with his season-high 15 points.

“I thought that was just as big of a factor, and that’s what I mentioned in the locker room that our bench really drove us to this win,” Spoelstra said.

Too Cold, Even For Cole

Despite Anthony’s leading 20-point night off the bench for the Magic, it is very difficult to win an NBA game when you shoot 25% from the three.

Cole Anthony thru three quarters: 16 PTS

3 AST

7-10 FG

2 3PM

19 MIN off the bench pic.twitter.com/p7biBPuuoA — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) December 21, 2023

Although Orlando outscored Miami 54 to 34 in the paint, the home team’s 9 of 36 three-point shot ratio was tough to watch. Additionally, the Magic’s dynamic duo of Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero did not do their team any favors from a scoring perspective as they combined for only 25 points, off of 7 of 26 shooting.

“When we miss these press shots that we consider like a practice shot, like a feet set three, we all are very emotional, and we have to do a better job of just controlling our emotions,” Anthony said.

Return & Late Surge Not Enough

After losing two tough road games in Boston, the Magic were relieved to hear that one of their pivotal big men would be starting against Miami.

"I'm just super excited to get back out there with my teammates."@wendellcarter34 byke pic.twitter.com/dvcOUT6t7T — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) December 20, 2023

But as anticipated after missing 20 games, Wendell Carter Jr. had a quiet night, compared to his standards. He had eight points and six boards to finish the night. Nonetheless, having the former Chicago Bull back on the Kia Center floor is something that will not be taken for granted.

“It was great to just have him out there to be able to get a feel and a flow for what you know what we were doing both offensively and defensively with different groups,” said Magic coach Mosley.

With just five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, it appeared that Orlando was throwing in the towel by unloading their bench. But just as with the second quarter surge, the Magic’s late comeback attempt would appear out of nowhere.

While everyone was heading to the Geico Garage to get a head start against traffic, Orlando’s garbage time unit made things very interesting when they went on a 17-3 run to make it a seven-point game with less than 30 seconds remaining. However, the “Miracle on Church Street” could not be completed in time for the holidays as the Heat’s lead was too large to overtake.

Up Next

Coming off of an upsetting loss, the Magic will need to gather their emotions and bags as they travel to take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night in a back-to-back. Orlando is now on a three-game losing streak. A win or loss to Giannis Antetokounmpo might change the course of momentum to what’s to come for the Kia Center team.