What’s Next For The Philadelphia Eagles?

Share Facebook

Twitter

Just one year removed from a Super Bowl appearance, is the Philadelphia Eagles franchise crumbling?

What was once a promising football team, led by a red-hot new coach, a young, star-filled offense, and one of the better defenses in the league, has seemingly deteriorated right in front of the nation’s eyes. The deterioration culminated with a loss to Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card. Yet, the 32-9 loss was not the first sign of worry for the Eagles.

Coming into the playoffs with an 11-6 record, earning the five-seed, and the memory of a Super Bowl loss fresh on their minds appeared to be the perfect set up for a redemption story. the Eagles even got a preferable matchup, going up against the winner of potentially the weakest division in football. Still, the flight home from Florida was not filled with celebration, and there was no parade for them waiting at the airport.

Philadelphia Picks Up Where It Left Off

The season started how many predicted it would just months after a near-Super Bowl win. The team came out firing, cruising to a 10-1 start. Star quarterback Jalen Hurts was getting MVP hype early in the season, while receiver AJ Brown was looking like one of the best in the league. Early on, it seemed like another lengthy playoff run was to come.

The Eagles strong start was not against easy opponents either. Among their 10 wins were highly touted teams like the Dolphins, Chiefs, Bills, and Cowboys.

Week 13 Blowout Sends Eagles Spiraling

Week 13 was where everything changed. An NFC championship game rematch, which many thought to be the NFC championship game preview as well, saw all eyes on the matchup between the 10-1 Eagles and 8-3 49ers. However, after taking a 6-0 first quarter lead, Philadelphia would go on to be stunned, 42-19.

Unfortunately for the Eagles, the loss to San Francisco carried over, as they would go on to lose 5 of their last 6 games. The losses were not expected, either. Philadelphia dropped games to the Seahawks with backup quarterback Drew Lock at the helm, as well as bottom tier teams like the 6-11 New York Giants and 4-12 Arizona Cardinals.

Despite loads of success during his tenure, the disappointing ending has left head coach Nick Sirianni on the hot seat.

"If you lose to the Cardinals, the Giants, and the WORST team in the NFC playoffs, I think you lose your job." — @djacoby on the #Eagles pic.twitter.com/pMHfhOEEq6 — The Carton Show (@TheCartonShow) January 12, 2024

Philadelphia Meets a Bitter End

With the season coming to an unexpected end, Eagles fans are left with a sour taste in their mouth. With such a promising start squandered, all that is left is questions.

What’s next? What will change?

Not often does a head coach with a 34-17 record, coming off a coach of the year award, find himself on the hot seat so quickly. However, people are now asking if Sirianni is the answer.

Colin Cowherd WENT IN on Nick Sirianni this is the reason why Sirianni should be fired pic.twitter.com/8v1v4OARsV — YouTuber: Eagle AL (@kb_973) January 16, 2024

On top of a tough coaching decision, the front office will also be tasked with patching a hole left in the locker room by the departure of star center Jason Kelce. Kelce has consistently been one of the better centers in the NFL and a leader for the Eagles. After 13 NFL seasons, his career is officially at its end. He was a staple of Philadelphia’s success and culture.

Sirianni spoke on the type of player Kelce was for them and their relationship.

Jason Kelce has elevated the game of football and the awareness of just how awesome Offensive Lineman are. He is a Hall of Famer on the field and off it he is a STAR. Congrats on retirement my brother, you gave the game everything you had. pic.twitter.com/pgJfpHncn6 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 16, 2024

What’s Next for the Eagles

What’s next for the Eagles and coach Sirianni is on everyone’s mind. Despite the disappointment, the Eagles coach believes there are better days ahead.

Furthermore, he knows that his Eagles team failed to meet expectations.

It is safe to say this offseason will be an eventful one in Philadelphia. What was once a team on the rise just a year ago, is now buried in questions. Although there is a good chance Hurts and the Eagles will be back in the playoffs next season, it is a great example of just how small a championship window can be for an organization.