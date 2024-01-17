Florida Softball Ranked No. 20 in Preseason Poll

Share Facebook

The NCAA Division 1 softball preseason rankings dropped on Tuesday, and the Gators made the No. 20 spot.

Poll Results

The team ended the 2023 season with a 38-22 record and finished No. 24 overall. There are six SEC teams listed above Florida in the poll, including No. 3 Tennessee and No. 6 Georgia. The soon-to-be SEC members University of Texas and University of Oklahoma hold places in the top five. There are nine current SEC teams on the list, two more than the 2023 final top-25.

Softball America’s poll came out on Jan. 11 and placed the Gators at No. 24.

Open Practice ⤵️ 🔸 4PM – Scrimmage begins

Open Practice ⤵️ 🔸 4PM – Scrimmage begins
🔸 6PM – @_TimWalton speaks

Next Up for the Gators

The team is holding an open practice at 4 p.m. on Friday at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium, where it will run an orange-and-blue scrimmage. Admission is free and open to the public. The National Fastpitch Coaches Association National Player of the Year, redshirt senior shortstop Skylar Wallace, will return for the scrimmage. Wallace finished last season with 19 home runs and a .447 batting average.

Seven freshmen will make their debut, including 2023 Gatorade Best Female Athlete Ava Brown and 2023 PGF All-American Cassidy McLellan. There are also four transfer students, one from the SEC, kicking off their first season as a Gator.

The Gators’ 2023 season ended in late May during the D1 Softball Championship. Florida beat the Loyola Marymount University Lions twice, then took on Stanford University. After back-to-back losses to the No. 9 seed Stanford Cardinals in the double elimination Stanford regionals, the Gators were sent home.

The Cardinals went on to lose to the national champions, Oklahoma University, in the Winners’ Bracket of the Women’s College World Series.

Florida also fell to the No. 1 seed Tennessee Volunteers in the SEC Softball Tournament.

The season opener is set to take place on Feb. 9 at 5:30 p.m. in Tampa for the USF-Rawlings Invitational. The Gators will face off against Oregon State, who finished No. 85 in the 2023 ranking. Florida will play seven games over the span of the five-day tournament.