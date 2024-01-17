Gators Rank No. 2 In 2024 D1Baseball Preseason Top 25

Share Facebook

After finishing as the national runner-up last season, Florida will open its 2024 campaign as the No. 2 team in the nation, according to D1Baseball. The reigning SEC-Champion Gators are one of eight SEC teams represented in the rankings.

Florida’s Biggest Strength

Aaron Fitt, managing editor and writer for D1Baseball, said the Gators’ biggest strength this year will be offense.

“I think it’s the best offense in the country on paper,” Fitt said.

In 2023, the Gators ranked top 10 in both total runs and hits, while leading the nation in home runs with 146.

“It’s a team that’s gonna beat you by bashing you over the skull,” Fitt said.

Can Caglianone Replicate 2023?

Junior Jac Caglianone is looking to build off of a historical 2023 campaign. The two-way star from Tampa totaled 91 hits and 33 home runs to go along with 87 strikeouts on the mound.

Caglianone set single-season program records with 90 RBIs and 208 total bases. He was also the only player to start all 71 games for UF.

His play led to consensus first team All-American honors and recognition as the ABCA National Position Player of the Year. Additionally, he collected first team All-SEC honors.

Caglianone was also a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award, Dick Howser Trophy and John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year.

Fitt said it will be hard to repeat a season like that, but he still has room to improve.

Gators Headline SEC Dominance in Top 25

The SEC holds seven other teams in the Top 25. Eight teams are the most of any conference, followed by the ACC with six.

No. 3 Arkansas, No. 4 LSU, No. 6 Vanderbilt, No. 8 Texas A&M and No. 9 Tennessee all rank in the top 10. No. 19 Alabama and No. 25 South Carolina round out SEC representation in the Top 25.

“The SEC, as usual, is the best conference,” Fitt said.

The Gators open the 2024 season at home against the St. John’s Red Storm on Feb. 16.

After falling just short last year, Florida is going into the season with high expectations.