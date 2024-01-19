Gators Have Most Players in NFL Playoffs

Share Facebook

After the wild-card weekend in the NFL, the Florida Gators have the most former players currently on NFL rosters. Only having the advantage by one, the Gators have a total of 15 players on the eight remaining teams.

Before the wild-card round, the Gators had a total of 24 players entering the playoffs. Although the Gators sit at 15, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Iowa Hawkeyes are right behind the Gators with 14.

Here is each team remaining in the playoffs, and the Gators’ stats while they were in school.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Trask (QB) – 7,386 passing yards and 77 total touchdowns.

Kyle Trask with an UNREAL dime 😱 No. 8 Florida upsets No. 5 Georgia (➡️ @DosEquis) pic.twitter.com/X8d2dCDcAc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 8, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs

Kadarius Toney (WR) – 2,170 total yards and 14 touchdowns.

Tommy Townsend (P) – 44.8 average punt, with seven touchbacks.

La’Mical Perine (RB) – 3,159 total yards and 30 touchdowns.

Jawaan Taylor (OL)

LAMICAL PERINE 88 YARDS TO THE HOUSE.

THE SWAMP IS ROCKING. pic.twitter.com/ZkbQ30mtsd — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 5, 2019

Houston Texans

Dameon Pierce (RB) – 2,228 total yards and 28 touchdowns.

Jonathan Greenard (DE) – 9.5 sacks, 15.5 tackles for loss, one interception and one defensive touchdown.

Marcell Harris (DB) – 102 total tackles, two interceptions and one defensive touchdown.

DAMEON PIERCE TO THE HOUSE 💨 pic.twitter.com/aYZJHHkyZR — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 19, 2019

Green Bay Packers

T.J. Slaton (DT) – 3.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss and one fumble recovery.

Brenton Cox Jr. (LB) – 12.5 sacks, 28.5 tackles for loss and 100 total tackles.

Brenton Cox Jr. sacked Will Levis with his own RT pic.twitter.com/1nuqdZYXRL — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) September 10, 2022

Detroit Lions

Alex Anzalone (LB) – three sacks, five tackles for loss and one fumble recovery.

C.J. Gardner Johnson (DB) – four sacks, 161 total tackles, nine interceptions and three defensive touchdowns.

#Florida's Chauncey Gardner gets the INT and returns it 58 yards for the score! #OutbackBowl #UFvsIOWA pic.twitter.com/Rpvs2gIDck — Chat Sports (@ChatSports) January 2, 2017

Buffalo Bills

Kaiir Elam (DB) – 79 total tackles, six interceptions and one fumble recovery.

O’Cyrus Torrence (OL)

Justin Shorter (WR) – 95 receptions for 1,395 yards and eight touchdowns.

Richard Gouraige (OL)

Kyle Trask finds Justin Shorter for the touchdown and the @GatorsFB get one back. pic.twitter.com/zIuWnhklzE — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) November 7, 2020

Baltimore Ravens

Jeremiah Moon (LB) – eight sacks, 14 tackles for loss, 151 total tackles and two fumble recoveries.

All of these names made significant plays as a Gator, and are continuing to make plays with their respective teams in the league. With only three weeks remaining in the NFL, the Gators will have a former player in the Super Bowl. At the beginning of the playoffs, the Gators had a player on 12 of the 14 teams.

Moving forward, the San Francisco 49ers are the only remaining playoff team without a former Gator.