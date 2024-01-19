Ravens Face Texans in AFC Divisional Playoffs

Share Facebook

The Baltimore Ravens, the No. 1 seed in the AFC, will host the upstart Houston Texans in their first game of the 2024 playoffs.

The Ravens (13-4) have made the playoffs in four of the last five seasons behind the arm and legs of quarterback Lamar Jackson. But during that time, the team has failed to advance to the AFC Championship Game. On the other hand, a rebuilt Texans squad (11-7) led by rookie sensation C.J. Stroud is in the playoffs again following a three-year drought. As the youngest franchise in the NFL, having only been in the league since 2002, Houston has never advanced to the AFC Championship.

Ravens Look to Defeat Playoff Demons

Baltimore’s dominance this season reflects that of their 2019 campaign in some ways. That year, the Ravens finished the regular season 14-2 and Jackson won MVP, but they were stunned in their divisional round game by the Tennessee Titans.

The difference is that this year’s edition of the Ravens is more versatile and prepared.

Under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Jackson’s passing efficiency has improved, leading to career bests in passing yards and yards per attempt in 2023.

Additionally, their defense is stingy. Allowing just 16.5 points per game, they will be a tough challenge for Stroud and the Houston offense.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Thursday that he has confidence in his team’s mentality.

Texans Young Talent Making Waves

Houston hosted the Cleveland Browns in the AFC wild-card round Saturday and dominated. Stroud picked apart the Browns’ top-ranked defense to the tune of three touchdown passes, leading the Texans to a 45-14 victory.

Their defense is also very solid. Led by another special rookie, defensive end Will Anderson, the Texans handled the Browns’ aggressive passing attack and even returned two interceptions for touchdowns in the win.

Head coach DeMeco Ryans said he was excited for the Texans to take on this opportunity.

Game Time

This playoff game will be a rematch of a Week 1 matchup between Houston and Baltimore. The Ravens came out with a 25-9 win behind three rushing touchdowns from Baltimore running backs.

Kickoff will be at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium.