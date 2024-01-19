Bills Host Chiefs in AFC Divisional Round

Share Facebook

The Kansas City Chiefs are on the road to face the Buffalo Bills Sunday night at 6:30 p.m. in the AFC Divisional Round.

Wild Card Wins

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are coming off of a 26-7 dominant win against the Miami Dolphins in the AFC wild-card game. The Chiefs offense had a total of 147 rushing yards and Mahomes threw for 262 yards.

Additionally, running back Isiah Pacheco ran for 89 yards on 24 carries.

Wide receiver Rashee Rice had an impressive game against the Dolphins defense, totaling 130 yards with eight receptions.

Another record for Double R. pic.twitter.com/7cauYh42cV — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 14, 2024

Josh Allen and the Bills defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-17 in their AFC wild-card game. The Bills offense totaled 179 rushing yards and Allen threw for 203 yards.

Moreover, running back James Cook ran for 79 yards on 18 carries. Allen continued to pound the Steelers defense with 74 rushing yards himself.

Longest run by a Bills player in a playoff game. ✌️@JoshAllenQB | @awscloud pic.twitter.com/KA5lNrQCws — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 16, 2024

Win or Go Home

The Bills are looking for revenge against the Chiefs and are looking for their sixth consecutive win. Buffalo has lost two of its last three playoff matchups against the Chiefs and are looking to break through against Kansas City.

This will be Mahomes’ first road playoff game, and the first time the Chiefs will play the Bills at Highmark Stadium. Allen said “Bills Mafia” contributed to Buffalo’s continued momentum in their win Monday.

It’s hard to predict how the Chiefs will be affected by the electric atmosphere, but Mahomes is confident in his team and their 6-2 road regular season record.

Mahomes said Saturday he has confidence in his defense and its a unit he wouldn’t want to face.

Allen is looking to change his history of season ending losses to the Chiefs and will look to advance to his second AFC Championship. Meanwhile, Mahomes and Kansas City are looking to get one step closer to back-to-back Super Bowl titles.

Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. Sunday night.