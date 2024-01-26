Gators men’s basketball looks to increase win-streak against Georgia

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Florida Gators men’s basketball team is set to host the Georgia Bulldogs Saturday for an early afternoon sellout.

The Gators (13-6, 3-3) look to secure a three-game SEC winning streak against the Bulldogs (14-5, 4-2), who are 3-1 on the road.

Another Saturday sold out in the O’Dome 👏 See you tomorrow Gator Nation 🐊

🗞️ https://t.co/cPr2QUYcIZ pic.twitter.com/ECFieFJOHR — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) January 26, 2024

Previous Games

Florida took down Mississippi state 79-70 in the O’ Dome Wednesday night. Gators junior guard Will Richard led the team offensively with 23 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Graduate student Zyon Pullin and junior Walton Clayton Jr. each had 15 points. Moreover, the Gators are 8-1 in home games.

For Georgia, they offensively rank second-to-last in the league but third in 3-point percentage. One of two Bulldogs conference losses came at home against Tennessee. They led the game with 11 points in the second half, until the final minutes.

Georgia’s well-known sideline reporter Chuck Dowdle said under Mike White, the defense has gotten stronger. Dowdle said protecting home court and finding a way to steal games on the road is key to a successful season in the SEC. Additionally, he said the Bulldogs have improved on the road.

Key Players

Richard recorded a career-high nine rebounds, with four coming on the offensive side Wednesday night. Clayton Jr. is averaging 17.2 points per game and is shooting 87.5% from the free-throw line in six SEC games. He made key shots against Mississippi State including a pair of 3-pointers in the second half. Despite being the ball-dominate player offensively, Pullin has 24 assists and is at 15.5 points in league play.

For Georgia, three players are key at guard, but the standout leading scorer is senior Jabri Abdur-Rahim. He averages 13.7 points per game and is the team’s best free-throw shooter at nearly 88%. Abdur-Rahim scored a career-high 34 points in their recent road loss to Kentucky.

Dowdle said he has been a big help to the Bulldogs in having outside shooting ability and also being a leader.

Tip-off Saturday is at noon. Former UF coach Mike White will make his second return to the O’ Dome since taking over at UGA.