Gator Women’s Swim Defeats Florida State

The Florida women’s swimming team took down rivals Florida State Friday afternoon in the last dual meet of the season. The Gators defeated the Seminoles with a 181-119 victory improving to a 7-1 record.

The women’s team earned 12 first place finishes and eight recorded 12 b-cut times.

Swimming Results

The Gators kicked off the afternoon with a first place finish in the women’s 200 medley relay. Freshmen Catie Choate and Molly Mayne, and juniors Olivia Peoples and Micayla Cronk finished with a time of 1:37.77. Florida State came in close with a time of 1:37.78.

Florida secured the top four spots of the women’s 1,000 freestyle. Junior Emma Weyant placed first with a comfortable time of 9:38.64. Following was freshman Bells Sims with a time of 9:51.41.

Junior Anna Auld placed third with 9:53.37, while sophomore Camille DeBoer placed fourth with 10:04.53.

The recent Speedo signee freshman Bella Sims led the way in the 200 free. She clocked a b-cut time of 1:47.06.

Seniors Isabel Ivey and Choate claimed first and second for the Gators, finishing with times of 52.50 and 53.59 in the women’s 100 back.

“Proud of the win today and ending our last dual meet of the season on a high note. We just keep building and improving as we head into SEC Championships soon,” head coach Anthony Nesty said.

In the women’s 100 free, the Gators placed in the top five spots. Ivey finished first with a b-cut time at 48.69. Followed by Cronk and junior Ekaterina Nikonova placing second and third with times of 49.48 and 49.89.

Choate earned her first individual title in the 200 backstroke after finishing with a b-cut time of 1:55.63.

To come out on top in the 100 fly, Peoples secured first place in a close race clocking a b-cut 52.59. Florida State senior Jenny Halden, followed just .31 seconds later.

Ivey earned her second individual title of the afternoon in the 200 IM at 1:57.32. The Gators 200 free relay team with Sims, Ivey, Nikonova and Cronk, pulled through to secure first place with a 1:31.04 time. Florida state fell short with a time of 1:31.99.

Next, the Gators will host the Florida Invite Thursday in the Stephen C. O’Connell Center.