Florida Women’s Basketball Hosts Texas A&M On Sunday

The Florida Gators women’s basketball team will host the Texas A&M Aggies on Sunday in need of a positive step in getting back on track while playing against one of the SEC’s top teams.

Recent Games

The Gators are coming off of a tough 81-70 loss at Ole Miss on Thursday. After trailing by 20 in the first half, the Gators fought back but could not overcome the early deficit. Florida (10-8, 1-5 SEC) has now lost five out of its last six conference games.

The Aggies (15-4, 3-3) are coming off of a close 69-67 win against Missouri on Thursday, marking their third win in their last six SEC games.

Team Leaders

Florida’s Leilani Correa, who is averaging 17.6 points per game, is coming off of a season-high 33-point performance. Aliyah Matharu leads the team in points per game with 18.3. Florida is averaging 77 points per game. Ra Shaya Kyle leads the Gators in rebounds by averaging 9.2 per game.

Endyia Rogers leads the Texas A&M with 12.5 points per game. Close behind her are Aicha Coulibaly and Janiah Barker, both averaging 12.1 points per game. The Aggies are averaging 73.1 points per game, Lauren Ware leads the Aggies in rebounds with with 8.9 per game.

SEC Matchup

Florida has defeated the Aggies in their last two matchups. The Gators will have to be aggressive from the start and avoid falling too far behind. In Thursday’s game against the Rebels, Florida committed 13 first-half turnovers and were down 20 points. As March quickly approaches, the Gators must start taking down conference opponents if they want any chance at making the NCAA tournament.

Sunday’s game tips off at 1 p.m. (Stream on SEC Network and heard on ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF) the O’Dome.