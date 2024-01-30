Vanderbilt Set to Face Auburn Men’s Basketball

Share Facebook

The Vanderbilt Commodores are set to take on the No. 16 Auburn Tigers in Neville Wednesday at 9 p.m.

Tigers Sitting at 16

The Tigers were on an 11-game winning streak and have a record of 16-4 this season. They have been undefeated when playing at home.

The team seemed unstoppable until losing to unranked Mississippi State and No.24 Alabama.

Hey Auburn family…we are not happy at all with losing 2 on the road this week. But we lost to two very good teams, we were competitive in both and didn't shoot well in either. We will continue to work, play hard and compete. We care and we appreciate your passion! War Eagle! https://t.co/fBh4emHUhY — Bruce Pearl (@coachbrucepearl) January 28, 2024

Auburn is sitting at No.16 as a result of these losses, and it’s unpredictable what will happen in tomorrow night’s game.

Sitting at 1️⃣6️⃣ this week pic.twitter.com/BIaZS8DXGH — Auburn Basketball (@AuburnMBB) January 29, 2024

A Rematch

The Commodores and the Tigers have already faced each other this season. The Tigers took the win, 80-65, and Vanderbilt ended up with a 5-14 record this season overall with no wins in the SEC.

Rough Season for the Commodores

Vanderbilt has had a rough season and is ranked last in the SEC for average points per game (25.1). They have a free throw average of 70.9%. Auburn is ranked fourth in the SEC for average points per game with a free throw average of 76.7%.

Like the Tigers, the Commodores also lost to Mississippi State on Jan. 20, 68-55.

After losing to Tennessee on Saturday, 75-62, the Commodores will need to pull out something big to beat Auburn.

Moving Ahead

As the Commodores face the Tigers, it is unclear what will happen, but the Tigers are predicted to win. While Vanderbilt has not had the best season, it’s celebrating guard Tyrin Lawrence, who is on the longest steal streak for a Commodore since the 2005-2006 season.

𝐋𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤 𝐛𝐲 𝐚 𝐃𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐞 '𝟎𝟓-'𝟎𝟔: 14 – Jermaine Beal ('06-'07)

13 – Scotty Pippen Jr. ('21)

𝟏𝟐 – 𝐓𝐲𝐫𝐢𝐧 𝐋𝐚𝐰𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 (current)

12 – Wade Baldwin ('15)#AnchorDown⚓️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/S9MKDUMfiO — Vanderbilt Men's Basketball (@VandyMBB) January 29, 2024

This game will be important for both sides, each team with a lot to prove.

Will the Tigers be defeated for the first time this season on their home court? Or, will the Commodores see their first win in an SEC game this season?