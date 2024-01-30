Vanderbilt Commodores guard Tyrin Lawrence (0) drives against Tennessee Volunteers forward Jonas Aidoo (0) during their game at Memorial Gym in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024.

Vanderbilt Set to Face Auburn Men’s Basketball

Olivia Velardo January 30, 2024 Basketball, College Basketball, SEC 33 Views

The Vanderbilt Commodores are set to take on the No. 16 Auburn Tigers in Neville Wednesday at 9 p.m.

Tigers Sitting at 16

The Tigers were on an 11-game winning streak and have a record of 16-4 this season. They have been undefeated when playing at home.

The team seemed unstoppable until losing to unranked Mississippi State and No.24 Alabama.

Auburn is sitting at No.16 as a result of these losses, and it’s unpredictable what will happen in tomorrow night’s game.

A Rematch

The Commodores and the Tigers have already faced each other this season. The Tigers took the win, 80-65, and Vanderbilt ended up with a 5-14 record this season overall with no wins in the SEC.

Rough Season for the Commodores

Vanderbilt has had a rough season and is ranked last in the SEC for average points per game (25.1). They have a free throw average of 70.9%. Auburn is ranked fourth in the SEC for average points per game with a free throw average of 76.7%.

Like the Tigers, the Commodores also lost to Mississippi State on Jan. 20, 68-55.

After losing to Tennessee on Saturday, 75-62, the Commodores will need to pull out something big to beat Auburn.

Moving Ahead

As the Commodores face the Tigers, it is unclear what will happen, but the Tigers are predicted to win. While Vanderbilt has not had the best season, it’s celebrating guard Tyrin Lawrence, who is on the longest steal streak for a Commodore since the 2005-2006 season.

This game will be important for both sides, each team with a lot to prove.

Will the Tigers be defeated for the first time this season on their home court? Or, will the Commodores see their first win in an SEC game this season?

Tags

About Olivia Velardo

Check Also

Florida Women’s Basketball Defeats Texas A&M, 63-51

The Florida Gators women’s basketball team defeated Texas A&M, 63-51, at Exactech Arena on Sunday. …

© 2024 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties