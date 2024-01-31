Magic On Road to Face Spurs

Share Facebook

The Orlando Magic stay on the road as they play in their second of five consecutive away games. Wednesday night, the Magic will go head to head against the San Antonio Spurs. The game will be in San Antonio at 8 p.m.

Entering the game, the Magic are 24-23, while the Spurs are just 10-37.

The Magic are currently 8th in the Eastern Conference, while the spurs are sitting at 15th in the West. Orlando’s looking to tie up their record tonight.

However, tonight could go either way, as both teams are coming off loses. The Magic lost 129-131 Friday in a close match against the Dallas Mavericks. Also on Friday, the Spurs barely lost 113-118 against the Washington Wizards.

Now, the Magic will travel to San Antonio for game 48 of the season.

Team Leaders Have New Designations

Paolo Banchero won his second Panini Rising Stars selection. Paolo was a 1st overall NBA draft pick in 2022. He was drafted straight out of Duke and won his first Panini Rising Stars designation last season.

Earning his 2nd #PaniniRisingStars selection… Paolo Banchero of the @OrlandoMagic!@Pp_doesit was drafted as the 1st overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Duke. See his highlights, and MORE, now in the NBA App: https://t.co/cGlss8FE8N pic.twitter.com/2ejcK3V3H1 — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) January 30, 2024

However, Banchero is not the only selection in this match up tonight. Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama also earned the designation this year. Wembanyama was drafted a year after Banchero, in 2023, as the 1st overall pick in the Draft.

Earning his 1st #PaniniRisingStars selection… Victor Wembanyama of the @spurs! Wembanyama was drafted as the 1st overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft out of France. See his highlights, and MORE, now in the NBA App: https://t.co/dcpIwW4csq pic.twitter.com/SJinZFtFHu — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) January 30, 2024

Sophomore vs. The Rook

Both Banchero and Wembanyama are Rising Star designees and lead their teams in points and rebounds.

Banchero leads the team with an average of 23.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists.

Like Banchero, Wembanyama leads the team with an average of 20.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.1 blocks. He’s currently the favorite to win Rookie of the Year.

Tonight will be a competition between Banchero and Wembanyama to see who will outshine the other.

Up Next

The Orlando Magic’s next matchup is against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. on Friday. San Antonio’s next game is also on Friday at 8 against the New Orleans Pelicans.