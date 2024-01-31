Ole Miss Takes Down In-State Rival Mississippi State

Share Facebook

Twitter

Ole Miss took down their in-state rivals, the Mississippi State Bulldogs, Tuesday night, 86-82.

The Rebels were helped out by a record-breaking crowd, with the official attendance listed at 10,630 fans. This attendance is the highest for an Ole Miss men’s basketball game in the program’s 114 years of competition.

Ole Miss Survives Late Push

Mississippi State entered Tuesday’s game coming off of an upset win over No. 8 Auburn on Saturday but could not pull out the win in Oxford. Ole Miss is now on a three-game win streak and has won 12 consecutive games at the Sandy and John Black Pavilion.

The Bulldogs kept it close in the first half of the game but went to the locker room knotted at 39. The Rebels came out strong after halftime, immediately taking the lead. Mississippi State made a late push, getting to within one-point multiple times. With four seconds left in regulation, and the Bulldogs trailing by two, Cameron Matthews missed a pair of free throws, securing the win for the Rebels.

Game Leaders

Jaylen Murray scored 21 points on the night for the Rebels, adding 11 rebounds. Matthew Murrell added 20 points for the Ole Miss while TJ Caldwell finished the game with 18 points off the bench. The three players were a combined 20-for-40 shooting from the field and made all but one of the 12 Rebels’ 3-pointers.

Mississippi State’s Josh Hubbard led the way for the Bulldogs with 21 points and seven assists. Cameron Matthews picked up a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Bulldogs Struggle in the Turnover Department

Ole Miss used nine first half turnovers to their advantage, scoring 12 points on ensuing possessions. The Rebels logged six steals, each from different players, in the opening period.

Mississippi State committed six second half turnovers, giving the Rebels the chance to finish the game scoring 18 points off of turnovers alone. Ole Miss had seven turnovers, but only gave away four points off the turnovers.

Up Next for Ole Miss and Mississippi State

Mississippi State will stay on the road against No.24 Alabama on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Rebels will look to stay red-hot at home as they host No. 16 Auburn.