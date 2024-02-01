Eastside Girls Basketball Ends Losing Streak

Share Facebook

The Eastside High girls basketball team defeated the Santa Fe Raiders, 59-25, Tuesday to end its three-game losing streak and give it a spark heading into districts.

Ahead From The Start

The Rams (13-7) started off strong with their offensive performance. They gained an early lead in the first quarter, scoring eight consecutive points before the Raiders (6-9) could get on the scoreboard.

Entering the second quarter up 11-4, it was clear Eastside was going to continue the aggressive offensive tactic. Aniya West scored eight points worth of layups for the Rams, never giving up on any rebounded balls.

Their defense also made big plays to stay on top. Precious Marshall made a block at minute 4:08 to prevent any movement from the Raiders.

Honoring Senior Rams

It was a special night for the Rams’ three seniors: West, Marshall and Jada Neal. They have played an enormous role in improving the team this season, according to coach Lonna Turner.

“I’m extremely going to miss them. They are my leaders,” Turner said.

A Dominating Second Half

Following the Rams’ senior ceremony, the team was unstoppable. Two 3-point shots were made by Akira Martin to contribute to the assault.

Neal made a huge play for the ball at the half-court line with 17 seconds left, scoring a layup. By almost doubling the score, the Rams ended the third quarter 43-18.

The Rams continued to dominate the scoreboard. Marshall scored a long 3-pointer at the 3:24 mark of the fourth quarter.

Push One More Time

“We are ready to go, every time, every week,” Turner said. “One more. We just got to get one more.”

Despite their recent losses, Turner is still confident her team can compete in districts, using her motto, “push one more time.”

This team has an undeniable chemistry that Turner believes is the key to winning the district championship. Turner said they got their fire back and are ready for what comes next.

Up Next

The Rams play at Newberry (13-7) at 6 p.m. Thursday.