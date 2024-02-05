Former Florida Athletic Director Bill Carr Dies At 78

Share Facebook

Bill Carr, a former Florida All-American center and athletic director, died Saturday evening. He was 78.

Our hearts are saddened to hear the passing of Bill Carr. Forever remembering him in Orange & Blue. Forever a Gator 🧡💙 pic.twitter.com/E3DOOWbU5a — Florida Gators (@FloridaGators) February 4, 2024

Born in Gainesville, Carr went to high school in Pensacola, Florida, before returning to Gainesville to attend the University of Florida.

Returning to his hometown, he was a three-year starting center for the Gators during his collegiate career. He was named captain and an All-American in 1966, helping Steve Spurrier’s Heisman campaign. Spurrier and Carr played together at Florida and even roomed together.

Post Playing

Carr entered the NFL Draft in 1967. The New Orleans Saints drafted him in the fourth round with the 106th overall pick. Before adjusting too much to life as a rookie in New Orleans, Carr joined the military where he served two years with the U.S. Army.

Upon his return, he returned to the Saints but was cut shortly after.

Carr returned to Gainesville in 1970 to get his master’s degree and was a graduate assistant on the football team. After working with Athletic Director Ray Graves for five years, Carr was promoted from assistant AD to AD when Graves retired in 1979. This promotion made Carr the youngest Division I AD in the country at 33.

Carr received the program with over half a million dollars in debt when he was hired in 1979. When he left in 1986, the program’s budget consisted of almost $15 million. His other projects included the construction of the Stephen O’Connell Center and expansion of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

He went on to work at the University of Houston and consult for college athletics, but he always considered himself a Gator.

“I have been a Gator virtually all my life and will continue to be one,” said Carr to the Tampa Tribune after he announced his departure.

He is survived by his wife, four sons and one daughter.