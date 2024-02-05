Gators Women’s Golf Comes Up Short In Semifinal of Therese Hession Regional Challenge

Share Facebook

The Gators women’s golf team fell short in its semifinal matchup against No. 8 Texas in the Therese Hession Regional Challenge, Sunday. The game was tight and came down to the wire, but Texas outlasted the Gators 3-2, sending Florida to the third-place match against defending national champion Wake Forest Monday at 2 p.m.

The Gators started the day with a lead handed to them by freshman Inès Archer. Heading into the back nine tied, Archer would go on to win four of the next five holes to secure her the first point for Florida and second overall tournament win.

After back-to-back Longhorn wins, Maisie Filler would get the Gators back on track, tying her match with her third victory on the weekend. Her win sent the match into a do-or-die game five. Finally, fifth-year Jackie Lucena was able to erase a deficit of 3 down to tie her match up with just two holes left. However, she would fall short as Texas’ Bentley Cotton took a 1 up lead and held it till the end.

The Gators look to earn third place in a talented tournament field Monday against No.1 Wake Forest at 2 p.m. Then, they’ll be back in action for the Moon Golf Invitational from Feb. 18-20 before finally getting back to Mark Bostick Course for the Gators invitational March 2-3.