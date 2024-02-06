SEC Baseball’s New 16-Team Tournament Format for 2025

Share Facebook

With the SEC accommodating the additions of Oklahoma and Texas, the conference has introduced a new post-season tournament that includes all 16 teams beginning in the 2025 season.

Existing Format

The existing format, which remains in effect for the upcoming season, consists of the top 12 teams of the 14 total participating in a hybrid single/double elimination tournament over a span of six days. The first, fourth, semifinal, and final round are all single-elimination rounds, while the second and third were double-elimination rounds. Seeds No.1-4 receive a bye.

New Playoff Format

Beginning in May 2025, all 16 teams in the Southeastern Conference will participate in the solely single-elimination post-season tournament. Seeds 9-16 will play each other on Tuesday of the tournament. Then seeds 5-8 will receive a bye to Wednesday. The top 4 teams will receive a double-bye to either Thursday or Friday. The regular season will continue to have 30 conference games for each team. Each team will play two permanent opponents and eight annually rotating opponents each year in a three-game series. Every team will be kept in a single-standing, with no divisions.

Florida Postseason History

Florida rarely misses the SEC post-season tournament, which they last did in 2006 under an 8-team format. As a matter of fact, the Gators have never missed a post-season tournament under the current 12-team format. The Gators are likely to be a major beneficiary of the new format, as they would have received a double-bye in six of the last ten seasons. In the 2023 season, Florida finished first in the SEC with a 20-10 record, and would have received a double-bye.

Upcoming Season

The Gators enter the baseball season ranked at No. 4 after finishing as runner-ups in the College World Series last year. First baseman/pitcher Jac Caglianone, a Golden Spikes finalist, returns as the best two-way collegiate player in the country. For now, the Florida Gators will still want to finish top 12 in the SEC.