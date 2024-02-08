Gainesville Hurricanes Facing Lincoln Trojans in District Tournament

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Gainesville Hurricanes will face off against the Lincoln Trojans Thursday night in the second round of the 2024 boy’s basketball district tournament.

On to the district semi-final at Tallahassee Lincoln on Thursday night. pic.twitter.com/MUYAhVWFCZ — GHS Basketball (@CanesBKB) February 7, 2024

Hurricanes

The Gainesville Hurricanes (15-11) have had an up-and-down season. Currently on a three game winning streak, Hurricanes coach Mike Barnes talked about how they’re “three up, three down, three up.”

The Trojans

The Lincoln Trojans (18-5) are ranked No. 126 in Florida.

The coach for the Hurricanes, Mike Barnes, was asked about how he felt about the game against Lincoln. Barnes talked very highly of the coach and players.

The Tourney

The 2024 Boys Basketball District Tournaments 6A district 2 consists of six teams, five games and three days. The first round of this tournament was on Feb. 6, and Mosley faced off against Chiles while Gainesville faced off with Leon.

Mosley went head to head against Chiles Tuesday night ending in a rough defeat for Chiles, sending Mosley to the next round of the tournament. The Gainesville Hurricanes faced off against Leon also on Tuesday night and won a blowout game 62-22.

Round 2

Leon and Chiles are out, and both the Hurricanes and the Dolphins advance to the next round before the final.

Mosley (16-9), ranked No.228, is set to play Buchholz (16-9). Gainesville is set to play Lincoln in the second round of the tournament. Gainesville (15-11), ranked No.159, is on a four-game winning streak and will go head-to-head with Lincoln (18-5).

Whichever team wins will face off in the final against the winner of Buchholz vs. Mosley.