Gators Baseball Picked to Win SEC East

Florida was picked to finish first in the SEC East by 11 of the conference’s 14 baseball coaches in the league’s preseason poll released Thursday.

The Gators were also picked to finish third overall in the conference, with two first-place votes. Arkansas was picked as the favorite in both the West and the SEC as a whole, with LSU behind them.

Tennessee and Vanderbilt were picked second and third, respectively, in the East behind UF.

Gators On All-SEC Teams

Florida led the way with four players picked for the preseason All-SEC teams. Jac Caglianone was named first team All-SEC as a first baseman and second team as a starting pitcher. Other Gators on the first team are second baseman Cade Kurland, shortstop Colby Shelton and reliever Brandon Neely.

Season Start

Florida begins the season at home with a three-game series against St. John’s on February 16-18. Conference play starts a month later on March 15 against Texas A&M.

2024 SEC Baseball Preseason Coaches Poll

Eastern Division

1. Florida (11) – 88

2. Tennessee (2) – 75

3. Vanderbilt (1) – 73

4. South Carolina – 50

5. Kentucky – 44

6. Georgia – 36

7. Missouri – 19

Western Division

1. Arkansas (9) – 87

2. LSU (5) – 82

3. Texas A&M – 68

4. Alabama – 47

5. Auburn – 46

6. Ole Miss – 32

7. Mississippi State – 23

SEC Champion: Arkansas (9 first-place votes), LSU (3), Florida (2)

SEC Baseball Coaches Preseason All-SEC Team

First Team

C: Cole Messina, South Carolina

1B: Jac Caglianone , Florida

2B: Cade Kurland , Florida

3B: Tommy White, LSU

SS: Colby Shelton , Florida

OF: Jace LaViolette, Texas A&M

OF: Ethan Petry, South Carolina

OF: Kendall Diggs, Arkansas

DH/UTL: Ike Irish, Auburn

SP: Hagen Smith, Arkansas

SP: Drew Beam, Tennessee

RP: Brandon Neely , Florida