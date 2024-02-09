Chiefs Looking to Win Back-to-Back Super Bowls

Share Facebook

The Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in Super Bowl LVIII. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m., and Kansas City is looking to win back-to-back Super Bowls.

Dynasty?

The Chiefs are looking to become the ninth team to win back-to-back Super Bowls. Additionally, the organization is hoping for its third Super Bowl win in five years.

In Super Bowl LVII, the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.

Kansas City looked strong at the start of the regular season, winning seven of its first nine games.

However, adversity struck when they lost four of its next six games following the bye in Week 10.

Then, in the playoffs, the Chiefs played the No. 1-seed Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship as an underdog, but cane out with a 17-10 victory.

Mahomes discusses the dynasty talk and how the team is focusing on the importance of consistency. The focus on showing up every day and continuing to compete, not being satisfied with their Super Bowl LVII win.

Defensive Awareness

Preparing for this game, the Chiefs are focusing on the San Francisco defense.

The 49ers defense under defensive coordinator Steve Wilks consists of veteran players who have the experience in major games. Defensive tackle Arik Armstead has the most experience with nine years under his belt. They also enter the postseason ranked third against the rush, allowing 89.7 rushing yards per game during the regular season.

Kelce talked about the Chiefs preparing for this veteran group in the secondary and the quickness of their linebackers.

It’s All About Trust

Despite the gritty 49ers defense, Mahomes has confidence in his defense knowing that once the offense gets stopped, he can trust the defense to quickly get the ball back.

Kickoff for Sunday’s Super Bowl is set for 6:30 p.m. in Las Vegas. The 49ers will look for their first Super Bowl win since 1995.