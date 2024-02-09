P.K. Yonge Dominates Keystone in First Regional Game

Share Facebook

By Allegra D'Angelo and Ellen Mulgrew

Region top seed P.K. Yonge Blue Wave routed visiting eight seed Keystone Heights, 8-0, in Tuesday’s girls soccer quarterfinals through an impressive performance that ended in a mercy ruling.

Starting Strong

Keystone Heights (12-7-1) began the match with the tap, but the Blue Wave (14-3-3) quickly took control of the ball and began an impressive offensive campaign that lasted the duration of the game.

After several shots on goal, P.K. Yonge was able to put its first points on the board after a goal from Faith Hardy off of a corner kick. Less than 10 minutes later, Hardy put another ball in the net after an assist from Emma Mansfield.

“Our mindset this year is different,” Hardy said. “We have a reason to fight to get past regional finals and play smart despite high ranks.”

Blue Wave Domination

After the 2-0 first half, the Blue Wave came back even stronger in the second, scoring six goals and bringing the match to an early finish with nine minutes remaining because of the mercy rule. Contributing to the scoreboard were Elliot Pancoast, Marleigh Schackow, Mae Dodd, Taylor Hass and Lily Tomlinson with an impressive header into the net. Hardy added a hat-trick goal in the second half.

“We play each game our way. We go into each game with a new intensity,” P.K. Yonge coach Rebecca Schackow said.

While P.K. Yonge’s offense seemed to take over, the Blue Wave defense proved to be rock solid as well, quickly shutting down any offensive pressures put on by Keystone and sending the ball back up the field.

The players showed trust in each other by utilizing the backfield to gain control and continue efforts toward the goal.

While goalkeeper Norah Pancoast did not see many shots on goal by Keystone, she was a resource for the defense by being quick to return the ball upfield in the rare occasions the Blue Wave offense was not in complete control.

“The cool thing is [the team has] created the goals that they think are what we need to be our best, and they’re maintaining it. We had no idea that we’d come out and be able to mercy rule and shut out in the first round of regionals, but they worked really hard for that,” Schackow said.

Up Next

P.K. Yonge hosts five seed Tallahassee Maclay (12-5-2) at 7 p.m. Friday in the region semifinal. Maclay defeated four seed North Bay Haven Academy (17-5) in the other quarterfinal Tuesday in Panama City, 2-0. The winner advances to Wednesday’s region final.