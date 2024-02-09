Chiefs and 49ers Set for Rematch in Super Bowl

Share Facebook

The San Francisco 49ers will face the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday.

San Francisco at a Glance

The 49ers finished the regular season with 12 wins and a point differential of +193, the third best in the NFL. They dominated the NFC and earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

In the playoffs, San Francisco had a bye week in the wild card round, but have shown some struggles. They needed come-from-behind wins against the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions to secure their Super Bowl ticket. Quarterback Brock Purdy led a game-winning drive against the Packers. Against the Lions, they erased a 17-point second half deficit.

San Francisco linebackers Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw will play a critical role Sunday given their playoff performances. Brock Purdy led the league with a 113 passer rating and yards per attempt at 9.6.

The last time the 49ers won the Super Bowl during the 1994 season.

Chiefs at a glance

Kansas City displayed struggles during the regular season, finishing 15th in scoring. However, its defense carried for much of the season, allowing 17.3 points per game.

Although the Chiefs ended the regular season with an 11-6 record, they’ve dominated throughout the playoffs. Tight end Travis Kelce hadn’t had a game with multiple touchdowns since Week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers, but has had two such games in this year’s postseason.

Kansas City averaged 127.3 yards rushing in three playoff wins, with lead back Isiah Pacheco recording 84.7 yards per game. Patrick Mahomes hasn’t thrown an interception in his last six playoff games and has been sacked only five times.

This is the Chiefs’ fourth appearance in the Super Bowl. Head coach Andy Reid is seeking his third Super Bowl title in his fifth Super Bowl appearance.

Former Gators in the Super Bowl

The Gators will have five players in the Super Bowl, Sunday

Tommy Townsend and Kadarius Toney were on the Kansas City winning roster last season. The duo can become the third and fourth Florida players to ever win back-to-back Super Bowl’s.

Jawaan Taylor and La’Mical Perine are both set to make their Super Bowl debuts with the Chiefs. Taylor was signed this offseason and Perine was activated from the practice squad on Dec. 24. He earned a roster spot after a 21 carry, 76-yard performance against the Chargers on Jan.7.

Big as the what? For the 22nd straight season, at least one Gator has played in the Super Bowl. The third longest active streak in the country! #GoGators | #GatorMade pic.twitter.com/57hrIRz4eu — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) February 9, 2024

Kickoff is set at 6:30 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.