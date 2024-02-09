Oak Hall Boys Basketball Dominates Meadowbrook Academy in District Semifinals

Share Facebook

The Oak Hall Eagles defeated the Meadowbrook Academy Mustangs, 64-24, in the 2A-District 4 tournament semifinal boys basketball game Thursday.

Eagles Fly Ahead

After winning the opening tip-off, top seed Oak Hall (16-5) began by scoring two layups for four points that were swiftly answered by a 3-point play from Mustang freshman Zach Ross.

After the 4-3 start, Oak Hall began to pull ahead, scoring 10 unanswered points to increase the lead to 14-3.

The four seed Mustangs (15-10) battled back to score eight more points in the remaining 3.5 minutes of the quarter that ended with the Eagles up 16-11.

Tripling The Lead

The first 3.5 minutes of the second quarter contained 12 points scored between the two teams, 10 0f which came from free throws. With seven free throws made by the Mustangs and three free throws and a layup scored by the Eagles, the score moved to 21-18 Eagles with 4:55 remaining in the first half.

After allowing Meadowbrook within three, Oak Hall dominated the remaining minutes of the second quarter, scoring 12 unanswered points to enter halftime leading 33-18.

Defense Stands Tall

The Mustangs returned from halftime with a seemingly newfound sense of energy and quickly scored two layups.

However, aside from an additional two points from a jumper scored by Mustangs’ Tico Smith 2.5 minutes into the quarter, Meadowbrook Academy did not score the remainder of the game.

In the remaining 5.5 minutes of the third quarter the Eagles scored another 12 points, including seven straight from junior Cole Snider and a deep jump shot from Harrison Beach that put Oak Hall ahead 49-24 as time expired.

Fourth-Quarter Goose Egg

As the fourth quarter began, the Mustangs seemed deflated. Conversely, the Oak Hall defense stood tall, not allowing a point in the final eight minutes of the game.

Oak Hall scored 15 points thanks to a layup and five free throws Ryan McKinney, who scored seven of his 15 points in the final quarter.

District Championship

The Eagles will play visiting three seed Redeemer Christian (14-12) at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Eagles assistant coach David Stirt explained the Eagles found defensive success by taking away shooting opportunities for the Mustangs’ key scorers and believes Oak Hall is capable of beating Redeemer Christian, which knocked out two seed Saint Francis Catholic (16-9) in Thursday’s other semifinal, for a fourth time this season.

Stirt also pointed out Oak Hall’s key players have gained valuable playoff experience over the last couple of years and that they are 22-1 in their last 23 home games.