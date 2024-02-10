Gators Lacrosse Falls in Season Opener

Share Facebook

The No. 10 Florida Gators lacrosse team opened its season Saturday with an 18-10 loss to No. 8 Loyola in Baltimore.

It’s the Gators’ first loss to open a season since 2017.

First Quarter

The Gators struck first with a goal by Emily Heller off of a free position shot. Maggi Hall then added on another for the Gators to make it 2-0.

Loyola answered with a goal from Georgia Latch. Thirty seconds later, Sydni Black tied the game, 2-2.

Hall then answered for the Gators to give them the lead, 3-2. Hall kept pouring it on, now having a hat trick to put the Gators up 4-2.

Loyola added one more on in the first with a goal from Catie Corolla to cut its deficit to 4-3.

Second Quarter

The Gators scored first in the quarter, with Albany transfer Sarah Falk scoring her first UF goal and a 5-3 lead.

Loyola quickly responded with two goals from Sydni Black to tie it 5-5.

Maggi Hall scored her fourth of the game to give the Gators a 6-5 lead

The Sydni Black also scored her fourth goal to tie the game 6-6. Loyola took the lead, 7-6, on a goal from Catie Corolla, her second of the day.

Heller scored her second of the day to tie the game 7-7. Ava Tighe then gave the Gators 8-7 lead with her goal.

The Hounds couldn’t go into halftime without a response, tying the game 8-8 with a goal from Georgia Latch.

Third Quarter

This time Loyola struck first in the quarter on Latch’s third goal. The Hounds didn’t stop there, as Anna Ruby scored two goals.

All of a sudden in a game that had so much back-and-forth in the first half, the Hounds had a three-goal lead at 11-8.

Hall scored her fifth goal of the game with 10 minutes left in the third to get the Gators back into it, but still down two (11-9).

Latch scored two goals for Loyola to make it 13-9.

Gianna Monaco kept the Gators in it with a goal.

The Hounds kept the pressure on with two goals from Chase Boyle and one from Ana Ruby for separation at 16-10.

Fourth Quarter

The Gators struggled to find momentum in the fourth and failed to score.

Latch scored two more goals for Loyola to close the game.

Hall ended the day with five goals for the Gators.

Up Next

The Gators will play at home Wednesday for an exhibition game against the Scotland National Team at 5 p.m.