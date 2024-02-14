Gainesville Hurricanes Start Lacrosse Season Strong By Defeating Santa Fe

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Gainesville Hurricanes beat the visiting Santa Fe, 14-7, in their high school girls lacrosse season-opener Tuesday.

Quarter 1: An Energetic Start

Both teams came out playing with energy. Within the first two minutes, Hurricanes’ Rebecca Kim put the first goal on the board. Matching the Hurricanes’ efforts, Aileen Cabellaro attacked down the center to score the Raiders’ first goal.

A Hurricane Lead

The Hurricanes’ advantage was their swift ground ball recovery. Gainesville proved to be putting substantial pressure on Santa Fe’s defense right from the start with four goals scored in the first 12 minutes. While the Hurricanes took the lead, Santa Fe’s energy could be felt from the stands.

Quarter 2: This Goalie Came to Play

The Gainesville offensive pressure was incredibly persistent, but Santa Fe’s captain Megan Wisener showed up to play with four saves in the second quarter. Wisener was the secret weapon of the defense with effective clears and strategic communication.

Gainesville led at the half, 7-1.

Quarter 3: Riding New Energy

Santa Fe (1-1) took hold of momentum coming out of intermission by winning the first draw. The Raiders scored a goal within the first minute of the third quarter. They maintained excellent pressure on the Hurricanes’ defense throughout the first half of this quarter, dominating in ground-ball recovery.

Change In The Tide

Despite their dynamic efforts, the Raiders weren’t able to prevent Gainesville from adding to its lead. The Hurricanes stacked four more goals their already five-point lead. The third quarter ended with the Hurricanes up 11-2.

The Final Quarter: Closing the Lead

Santa Fe entered the quarter by scoring two goals in less than two minutes. The Raiders quickly gained on the Hurricane’s lead with another goal scored by captain Grace Miranda’s free shot right into the net.

Final Verdict

The Raiders just couldn’t overcome the Hurricanes’ lead.

Up Next

Santa Fe next plays at Tallahassee Maclay on Tuesday. GHS will be at Orange Park Fleming Island at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Golden Eagles’ season-opener.